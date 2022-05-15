What’s Happening for the week of May 15, 2022

What’s Happening – send dated church, school, social or non-profit event information (50 words or less) to The Owego Pennysaver, Attention: Wendy Post, 181-183 Front St., Owego, N.Y. 13827, or e-mail wpost@owegopennysaver.com. Please send notices at least three weeks in advance of the event. Space available, your event will appear.

MAY 4 to SEPTEMBER 28

Black Powder Guild Wednesday League Shoot, 2 p.m. to dark, Bement-Billings Farmstead’s BP Range. For more information, call George Buskey at (607) 863-4217.

MAY

Congregate Lunch served at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego, Monday- Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Suggested contribution of $5 for those 60 and older, and $7 for those under 60. Meal includes entrée, side dishes, beverage, and dessert. The salad bar is available on most days. Download the monthly menu at www.tiogaopp.org/nutrition.

Chair Yoga for Older Adults meets every Wednesday morning from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Call (607) 687-4120 for more information.

Caregivers Support Group meets on the 4th Friday of each month at 2 p.m. in-person or via Go-To Meeting. For more information, call Tioga Opportunities, Inc. at (607) 687-4120 ext. 315.

The Alzheimer’s Association offers a remote support group the 3rd Tuesday of each month at 1:30 p.m. For more information, call Tioga Opportunities, Inc. at (607) 687-4120 ext. 315.

MAY 15

Benefit for Chad Beck, who was recently diagnosed with Acute Myeloid Leukemia, Ransom Steele Tavern, 552 Main St. in Apalachin, 1 to 5 p.m. The cost is $12 for ages 10 and up, $7 for ages five to nine, and children younger than five are free. Tickets can be purchased at the door or in advance at Beck’s Towing on Route 434 in Apalachin. Takeout is available. There will be a cash bar, music, raffle baskets, and 50/50 raffles; the organizers are seeking items for basket raffles, or any donation. Call LuAnn Conroy at (607) 972-4163 or email to luannconroy@yahoo.com if you would like to donate. Donations are also being accepted at Beck’s Towing, located at 5780 State Route 434 in Apalachin during normal business hours.

Soul’d Out, a Southern Gospel group, in Concert, 2 p.m., Federated Church, Corner of Church and Main Streets, East Smithfield, Pa. A love offering will be received to benefit this group.

Tioga Opportunities, Inc. to host Veterans’ Services Presentation, 10 a.m.,

TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd. in Owego. The presentation is free to the public, but registration is required. Call Tioga Opportunities, Inc. at (607) 687-4120 to reserve your seat today.

MAY 17

Owego-Apalachin School District vote, noon to 8 p.m. at the Apalachin Elementary School, and the Owego Apalachin Middle School. Voting locations are based on residency. Visit www.oacsd.org/page/school-budget-information for details about the upcoming vote.

SVE Board of Education Annual Budget Vote, 7 p.m., SVE Middle School, 1 Center St., Spencer.

Newark Valley Central School District School Budget Vote, 5:30 p.m., District Office, 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.

Amazon Fire: The Affordable Tablet, 1 p.m., George F. Johnson Library Tech Center, 1001 Park St., Endicott. To register, visit www.gfjlibrary.org/tc. Registration is required for in-person instruction. For Zoom, visit tinyurl.com/GFJTC-class. Registration is not required for the Zoom class.

Berkshire Free Library’s 3rd Tuesday Monthly Board of Trustees meeting, 7 p.m., Berkshire Free Library or via Zoom. Contact Fran at BFL@htva.net for more information.

Free Vaccination Clinic, 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m., The Humane Society, 167 Conklin Ave., Binghamton. A $5 donation per pet is suggested. Dogs must be leashed and cats must be in a secure crate.

Stroke Support Group, 1 to 3 p.m., Vestal Library, 320 Vestal Pkwy. E., Vestal. For more information, call Sue at (607) 754-3405.

Kids’ Crafts; Fork-painted Tulips, 3 to 4:30 p.m., Spalding Memorial Library, 724 South Main St., Athens, Pa.

Tech Support Tuesday Program, 2 to 3 p.m., Coburn Free Library, Main Street, Owego. Registration required by calling (607) 687-3520.

LEGO Club, 6 p.m., Coburn Free Library, Main Street, Owego. Registration required by calling (607) 687-3520.

MAY 18

Tioga County Planning Board meeting, 7 p.m. via zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89581529479; Meeting ID: 895 8152 9479.

The Tioga County Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) Board of Directors Monthly Meeting will be held at 9 a.m. at the Tioga County SWCD office. If you have any questions regarding these meetings, contact the office at (607) 687-3553 or email walshw@tiogacountyny.gov.

Bread of Life Food Pantry, 3 to 5:30 p.m., 1 Water St., Candor. Open to Town of Candor residents.

Free Community Meal, 5 to 6 p.m., St. John’s Church, 28 Rock Street, Newark Valley. Takeout only. All are Welcome.

Beginning West Coast Dance Swing Lessons, 7 p.m., Owego Elks Lodge, 223 Front St., Owego. The cost is $10 per person per lesson; call (607) 687-1039. You do not need to be a member for the lessons.

Story Time with Mrs. G, 10:15 a.m., Coburn Free Library, Main Street, Owego. Registration required by calling (607) 687-3520.

MAY 19

Community Services Board (CSB) meeting, 9:30 a.m. at the Health & Human Services Building, 1062 State Rt. 38, Owego. This meeting is also available via Zoom. Visit https://us06web.zoom.us/j/82720346009?pwd=SVZVcjcxWGJqWkk1cHN0bVMrd1Zsdz09; Meeting ID: 827 2034 6009; Passcode: 395550.

Van Etten Senior Citizens Luncheon, noon at the Nichols Park Pavilion in Spencer. Activities include horseshoes and rock painting (weather permitting). If there is bad weather they will meet at the Van Etten VFW. Bring a dish to pass and your own table service. New members are always welcome.

ACT Dinner, 5 to 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Free to the community. Takeout only.

Tioga County 2nd Legislative Workshop, 10 a.m., Tioga County Finance, Legal and Safety Meeting, 10:30 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga Center Baptist Church’s free community spaghetti dinner. Dinners will be available for pick up beginning at 4 p.m. at the church, 99 Halsey Valley Rd., Tioga Center. Dinners will be takeout only.

Ms. Jess will live stream stories and songs on the Spalding Memorial Library Facebook Page, 10 a.m. This week they will read stories about farms.

World Languages at the Library, 2:15 p.m., Coburn Free Library, Main Street, Owego. Registration required by calling (607) 687-3520.

MAY 20

Spring into a New Hope Dinner and Recognition Ceremony and Benefit Concert with The Woodshed Prophets. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., the dinner buffet begins at 6 p.m., the music starts at 7 p.m. Meal tickets must be reserved by May 13; concert tickets are available online and at the door. Purchase online at www.anewhopecenter.org or call (607) 687-6866.

MAY 20 and 21

The Broadway Cemetery Annual Plant Fundraiser, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 1892 Day Hollow Rd., Owego. Perennials, annuals, hanging baskets, pots, veggies, herbs and some crafts will be available.

Richford Historical Society Spring Rummage Sale, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. inside of the Graded Schoolhouse on Route 38 in Richford.

MAY 21

8th Annual Charity Basketball Tournament, 2 p.m., Johnson City Middle School. A $10 ticket includes admission, food and drink, entertainment and raffles. Proceeds benefit Sheriff Deputy Lt. William White and his family to assist with medical expenses. Lt. White is battling Stage IV cancer.

Grandma’s Attic and Chicken BBQ, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Park Terrace Community United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin. The sale is held as part of the Tioga Terrace Annual Garage Sale. In addition to numerous items for sale, there will also be a Chicken BBQ, hot dogs, baked goods, and more. The “bag” sale begins at 1 p.m.

Annual Cemetery Meeting for the Gibson Corners Cemetery, 9 a.m., Southside Fire Station, 3120 Waits Rd., Owego.

Park Terrace Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., basement of the Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin.

Bluebell Day at the Farmstead, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Nature walks on Sycamore Trails, family-friendly activities, demonstrations, food, gift shop, and more. This is a free event, with donations welcome. You can learn more at nvhistory.org.

Valley Chorus presents “The Valley Chorus goes to the Movies”, 7 p.m., Athens High School Auditorium. Presale tickets are available at Jolly Farmer in Waverly, Yale’s Music Shop in Athens, or from any member of the Valley Chorus.

Literary Art Club; A New Kind of Book Club, 2 p.m., Coburn Free Library, Main Street, Owego. Registration required by calling (607) 687-3520.

MAY 22

Chicken BBQ Benefit for Kendyl White and Family, noon, American Legion Pavilion, 90 Spencer Rd., Candor. Dinner is a $15 donation, and halves are $9. For the benefit ride for Kendyl, the cost is $20 per rider and $10 per passenger. The ride starts at the Shoe Inn in Van Etten and ends at the Candor American Legion. Registration starts at 8:30 a.m. Merciful Misfitz Motorcycle Club hosts the ride, and all proceeds will benefit Kendyl and her family. For questions, donations or for more information, contact Norm Whittemore at (607) 239-0297 or Angie Randall at (607) 592-5826.

MAY 23

Newark Valley Central School District Board of Education Meeting, 5:30 p.m., District Office, 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.

MAY 24

Tech Support Tuesday Program, 2 to 3 p.m., Coburn Free Library, Main Street, Owego. Registration required by calling (607) 687-3520.

MAY 25

Bread of Life Food Pantry, 3 to 5:30 p.m., 1 Water St., Candor. Open to Town of Candor residents.

Beginning West Coast Dance Swing Lessons, 7 p.m., Owego Elks Lodge, 223 Front St., Owego. The cost is $10 per person per lesson; call (607) 687-1039. You do not need to be a member for the lessons.

Story Time with Mrs. G, 10:15 a.m., Coburn Free Library, Main Street, Owego. Registration required by calling (607) 687-3520.

MAY 26

ACT Dinner, 5 to 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Free to the community. Takeout only.

Excel Basics, 3 p.m., George F Johnson Library Tech Center, 1001 Park St., Endicott. To register, visit www.gfjlibrary.org/tc. Registration is required for in-person training. For Zoom, visit tinyurl.com/GFJTC-class. Registration is not required for the Zoom class. This presentation is for beginning users of Excel, not for experienced users.

Girl’s Night Out featuring Downton Abbey; A New Era, 7 p.m., Sayre Theatre, Sayre. The cost of $15 per person includes admission, a small popcorn, and a small drink. Proceeds go to BCRAC.

World Languages at the Library, 2:15 p.m., Coburn Free Library, Main Street, Owego. Registration required by calling (607) 687-3520.

MAY 28

Ritchie Lettis “Warbler Walk”, 8 a.m., IBM Glen Trails. Hike is free and open to the public, no RSVP needed. Meet in the IBM Glen parking lot.

Park Terrace Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., basement of the Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin.

Apalachin Girl Scout Travel Troop #40514 Car Wash, noon to 4 p.m., Hatala Orthodontics, 165 Riverside Dr., Johnson City. This Fundraiser is to support their trip to France and Italy in 2024. You can pre-purchase tickets or purchase them at the event. The cost per ticket is $15. For more information or to purchase tickets, contact Troop 40514 at troop40514@gmail.com or text or call (607) 240-6482.

MAY 30

Annual Northern Tioga Memorial Day of Service of Remembrance, 10 a.m., Hope Cemetery, Newark Valley.

Chicken BBQ, noon until gone, Halsey Valley Fire Department, 506 Hamilton Valley Rd., Spencer.

MAY 31

Tech Support Tuesday Program, 2 to 3 p.m., Coburn Free Library, Main Street, Owego. Registration required by calling (607) 687-3520.

JUNE 1

Bread of Life Food Pantry, 3 to 5:30 p.m., 1 Water St., Candor. Open to Town of Candor residents.

JUNE 2

ACT Dinner, 5 to 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Free to the community. Takeout only.

JUNE 3

Caroline Center Church Fish Fry, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., Buffalo Road, Brooktondale.

Front Porch Rummage Sale, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 117 Main St., Owego. Free will donation.

JUNE 4

Park Terrace Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., basement of the Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin.

Tioga Ridge Runners Chicken BBQ, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. or until sold out; J&M Enterprise, 1712 Union Center Maine Highway, Endicott. Pre-sale tickets are available by calling (607) 902-4175; leave a message.

Tioga County Historical Society, Huge Yard Sale, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., 110 Front St., Owego.

JUNE 4 and 5

Pollinator Plant Sale, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days, Farm Brown’s Marketplace, Route 434, Apalachin, N.Y. A variety of pollinators will be on sale, with proceeds supporting Waterman Conservation Center efforts.

JUNE 5

Candor St. Baldrick’s event, Candor American Legion Pavilion, 90 Spencer Rd., Candor. This year’s event will start off with a 5K Run / Walk through the Village Streets of Candor. This will start and end at the Legion. The race will kick off at 10 a.m. Check-ins will begin at 9 a.m. at the Legion Pavilion. To register in advance, visit www.stbaldricks.org/events/candor2022. When you get onto the page, sign up as an “event or fundraiser participant.” Registration fee is $15, and $25 if you want an event t-shirt (must register by May 16). For questions, email to candorstbaldricks@gmail.com. At the event there will be raffles, food, music and a few new things that are still in planning stages. This is a pet and dog free event.

JUNE 8

Bread of Life Food Pantry, 3 to 5:30 p.m., 1 Water St., Candor. Open to Town of Candor residents.

JUNE 9

SVE Board of Education Business Meeting, 7 p.m., SVE Middle School, 1 Center St., Spencer.

ACT Dinner, 5 to 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Free to the community. Takeout only.

JUNE 11

Park Terrace Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., basement of the Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin.

JUNE 13

Newark Valley Central School District Board of Education Meeting, 5:30 p.m., District Office, 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.

JUNE 15

The Tioga County Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) Board of Directors Monthly Meeting will be held at 9 a.m. at the Tioga County SWCD office. If you have any questions regarding these meetings, contact the office at (607) 687-3553 or email walshw@tiogacountyny.gov.

Bread of Life Food Pantry, 3 to 5:30 p.m., 1 Water St., Candor. Open to Town of Candor residents.

JUNE 16

Ice Cream Social, 6 to 8 p.m., Corner of Whittemore Hill Road and Teeter Road, Owego.

ACT Dinner, 5 to 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Free to the community. Takeout only.

JUNE 17 and 18

40th Annual Strawberry Festival in Downtown Owego, Friday night Block Party from 5-9 p.m., with fireworks at 10 p.m. There will be food, music, jugglers, dinosaurs, and more. The parade kicks off activities on Saturday at 10 a.m., followed by live music, activities, vendors, Spiderman, dinosaurs, and much more. Visit www.owego.org and click on the Strawberry for all of the details!

JUNE 18

Park Terrace Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., basement of the Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin.

JUNE 22

Bread of Life Food Pantry, 3 to 5:30 p.m., 1 Water St., Candor. Open to Town of Candor residents.

JUNE 23

ACT Dinner, 5 to 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Free to the community. Takeout only.

JUNE 25

Park Terrace Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., basement of the Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin.

JUNE 27

Newark Valley Central School District Board of Education Meeting, 5:30 p.m., District Office, 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.

JUNE 29

Bread of Life Food Pantry, 3 to 5:30 p.m., 1 Water St., Candor. Open to Town of Candor residents.

JUNE 30

ACT Dinner, 5 to 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Free to the community. Takeout only.

Candor July 4th Celebration, Carnival – Wheelock rides, 6 p.m., Candor.

JULY 1

Candor July 4th Celebration: Fireworks at Dusk, Carnival – Wheelock Rides, 6 p.m., Candor.

Caroline Center Church Fish Fry, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., Buffalo Road, Brooktondale.

JULY 2

Park Terrace Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., basement of the Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin.

Everett Swansbrough’s Open Car Show, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Kiddie Parade at 5 p.m. at the American Legion. Carnival and Wheelock Rides in town at 4 p.m.

JULY 3

Candor 4th of July Celebration: Horse Pull – Side Hill Acres Goat Farm. Gates open at 8 a.m. Pull Starts at 1 p.m.

JULY 4

Candor July 4th of July Celebration; parade downtown at 10 a.m. and American Legion Auxiliary Chicken BBQ at 11 a.m.

JULY 5

SVE Board of Education Reorganization Meeting, 7 p.m., SVE Middle School, 1 Center St., Spencer.

JULY 6

Bread of Life Food Pantry, 3 to 5:30 p.m., 1 Water St., Candor. Open to Town of Candor residents.

JULY 7

ACT Dinner, 5 to 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Free to the community. Takeout only.

JULY 9

Park Terrace Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., basement of the Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin.

JULY 10

Cars in the Park 2022, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Car registration closes at 1 p.m., Hickories Park, Rt. 17 (I86), Exit 65, Owego. Public Admission is a $2 donation and all vehicles are welcome. There will be Dash Plaques, give-a-ways, a 50/50 Raffle, T-Shirts, and more. For more information, contact Pete Minni at (607) 727-1314 or Doug Soden at (570) 247-8082. Vendors can contact Bob Butler at (607) 227-0119 or visit www.triplecitiesstreetrods.com.

JULY 13

Bread of Life Food Pantry, 3 to 5:30 p.m., 1 Water St., Candor. Open to Town of Candor residents.

JULY 14

ACT Dinner, 5 to 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Free to the community. Takeout only.

JULY 16

Park Terrace Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., basement of the Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin.

JULY 20

Bread of Life Food Pantry, 3 to 5:30 p.m., 1 Water St., Candor. Open to Town of Candor residents.

The Tioga County Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) Board of Directors Monthly Meeting will be held at 9 a.m. at the Tioga County SWCD office. If you have any questions regarding these meetings, contact the office at (607) 687-3553 or email walshw@tiogacountyny.gov.

JULY 21

ACT Dinner, 5 to 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Free to the community. Takeout only.

JULY 23

Park Terrace Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., basement of the Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin.

Blueberry and Book Festival, Berkshire Free Library in Berkshire, N.Y. Interested vendors can email blueberry@htva.net.

JULY 27

Bread of Life Food Pantry, 3 to 5:30 p.m., 1 Water St., Candor. Open to Town of Candor residents

JULY 28

ACT Dinner, 5 to 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Free to the community. Takeout only.

JULY 30

Park Terrace Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., basement of the Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin.

AUGUST 6

The South Creek Lions 7th Annual Golf Tournament, 12:30 p.m. registration, 1 p.m. Shotgun Start, Tommasso’s in Waverly. This year’s Tournament will honor the memory of Lion Irma Chapman, a long-time member of the club and resident of the area. Sign up sheets will be available at Woody’s Country Store, First Citizens Community Bank in Gillett, and at Shedden’s in Fassett. You may also request one by emailing to southcreeklions@gmail.com. South Creek Lions Club is located on Route 14 in Gillett, Pa.