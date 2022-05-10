Bid for Kids Dinner Auction a success; Jeff Gural matches funds raised during event

On April 30, the Tioga County Boys and Girls Club held the 2022 Bid for Kids Dinner and Auction at the Grand Ballroom at Tioga Downs. As an added bonus to the evening, Tioga Downs’ owner, Jeff Gural, matched the dollars raised that evening.

According to Jill Teeter, executive director of the Boys and Girls Club, “Mister Gural generously offered to match all of the funds raised for the evening, making this the Tioga County Boys and Girls Club’s most significant fundraiser in our history.”

The event had a Mardi Gras theme, with entertainment from the Jazz Happens Band. There was also a DJ, a photo booth, balloon pop, silent and live auction, and plenty of dancing.

All together, according to Teeter, the event garnered donations from over 50 community businesses and individual donors.

Sponsors included Tioga Downs, as a Gold Sponsor, M&T Bank and Greg’s Auto Sales as Silver Sponsors, and Visions Federal Credit Union served as a Bronze Sponsor. Mask sponsors included Tioga Hardwoods Inc., Bob Zendarski, Rick Zendarski and Dan Diaz, Jan Wojuich, Daphne Braden and Pam Greene, Steve and Cheryl May, and Junie Williams.

Teeter added, “We are so grateful to our community and our sponsors for making this year’s Bids for Kids Fundraiser such a huge success. Words cannot express our gratitude to Mr. Gural for offering to match the funds raised for the evening. His generosity and commitment to give back to our community is such a blessing.”

To learn more about the Tioga County Boys and Girls Club and the programs offered, visit www.tiogabgca.org/.