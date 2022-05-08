Owego Little League opens for 70th year with ceremonial parade to the fields

On Saturday, April 30, dozens of Little League teams marched on down to Hyde Field in Owego for the Opening Day of the 2022 season. This year also marks the 70th year that Owego Little League has offered baseball to youth, free of charge, and thanks to its community supporters.

John Loftus organized the parade once again at the Owego Police Department, and then led teams down North Avenue and George Street to the home of Owego Little League, Hyde Park.

Upon arrival a special guest, Rowdy, the mascot to the Binghamton Rumble Ponies, was standing in front of the entryway, offering the young players a high-five!

The opening ceremony had all the markings of tradition as Brian Scanlon performed the invocation, the VFW was present to perform a ceremonial raising of the flag with Justin Donnelly, a Modern War Veteran now residing in Tioga County.

Jim Raftis Sr. also sat near first base during the opening ceremony, and offered a few words. He reminded everyone to remember Mother’s Day.

The ceremony also welcomed Becky Merges, Owego Elementary School Music teacher, with her young choir that sang a rendition of “Take Me Out to the Ball Game” just minutes before the ceremonial pitch was thrown.

But this wasn’t done without words from OLL President Scott Rollison, who is serving his last year as president, and Nick Wegmann, Owego Elementary School teacher and varsity baseball coach. Dillon Gregory recited the Owego Little League pledge.

When the speeches were over, the players entered the field for their first ceremonial pitch, and then departed from the field to head to the concession stand, or even Ice Cream Works.

The season runs into July, with various Tournaments taking place later in the season. To learn more about Owego Little League, visit www.owegolittleleague.com/ or email to owegolittleleague@gmail.com. You can also find them on Facebook.