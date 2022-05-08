Owego Little League opens for 70th year with ceremonial parade to the fields

On Saturday, April 30, dozens of Little League teams marched on down to Hyde Field in Owego for the Opening Day of the 2022 season. This year also marks the 70th year that Owego Little League has offered baseball to youth, free of charge, and thanks to its community supporters.
Teams parade to Hyde Park for last Saturday’s Opening Day ceremonies held for Owego Little League. Photo credit: RedMar Photography.
John Loftus organized the parade once again at the Owego Police Department, and then led teams down North Avenue and George Street to the home of Owego Little League, Hyde Park.
Rowdy, the Rumble Ponies mascot, greets players as they enter Hyde Park last Saturday for the Opening Day for Owego Little League. (Photo by Wendy Post)
Upon arrival a special guest, Rowdy, the mascot to the Binghamton Rumble Ponies, was standing in front of the entryway, offering the young players a high-five!
Brian Scanlon offers the invocation at last Saturday’s Opening Day ceremonies held for Owego Little League. (Photo by Wendy Post)
The opening ceremony had all the markings of tradition as Brian Scanlon performed the invocation, the VFW was present to perform a ceremonial raising of the flag with Justin Donnelly, a Modern War Veteran now residing in Tioga County.
Justin Donnelly, left, a Modern War Veteran, assists VFW members with raising the flag during Opening Day ceremonies for Owego Little League last Saturday. (Photo by Wendy Post)
Jim Raftis Sr. also sat near first base during the opening ceremony, and offered a few words. He reminded everyone to remember Mother’s Day.
Becky Merges, Owego Elementary School music teacher, leads her choir in a rendition of “Take Me Out to the Ball Game” during the Opening Day ceremonies held for Owego Little League last Saturday. (Photo by Wendy Post)
The ceremony also welcomed Becky Merges, Owego Elementary School Music teacher, with her young choir that sang a rendition of “Take Me Out to the Ball Game” just minutes before the ceremonial pitch was thrown.
But this wasn’t done without words from OLL President Scott Rollison, who is serving his last year as president, and Nick Wegmann, Owego Elementary School teacher and varsity baseball coach. Dillon Gregory recited the Owego Little League pledge.
OLL President Scott Rollison talks about his tenure as president during last Saturday’s Opening Day ceremonies held for Owego Little League. (Photo by Wendy Post)
When the speeches were over, the players entered the field for their first ceremonial pitch, and then departed from the field to head to the concession stand, or even Ice Cream Works.
The Ben Weitsman & Son Team gathers in the Owego Little League field last Saturday for opening ceremonies. (Photo by Wendy Post)
The season runs into July, with various Tournaments taking place later in the season. To learn more about Owego Little League, visit www.owegolittleleague.com/ or email to owegolittleleague@gmail.com. You can also find them on Facebook.
Dick Franz gives Jim Raftis Sr. a ride on the golf cart last Saturday, and during the Opening Day for Owego Little League. (Photo by Wendy Post)
Teams begin to arrive at Hyde Park last Saturday, and during the Opening Day for Owego Little League. (Photo by Wendy Post)
Teams begin to arrive at Hyde Park last Saturday, and during the Opening Day for Owego Little League. (Photo by Wendy Post)
A bagpiper greets the teams as they arrive at Hyde Park last Saturday for the Opening Day for Owego Little League. (Photo by Wendy Post)
This team, sponsored by the Owego Hose Teams, poses for the camera during the Opening Day for Owego Little League. (Photo by Wendy Post)
The OLL Parade arrived at Hyde Park for the Opening Day for Owego Little League last Saturday. (Photo by Wendy Post)
Players arrive at Hyde Park for the Opening Day for Owego Little League last Saturday. (Photo by Wendy Post)
The Las Chicas Taqueria team poses for a photo during the Opening Day for Owego Little League on Saturday. (Photo by Wendy Post)
Players and their families gather on the field during the Opening Day ceremony for Owego Little League last Saturday. (Photo by Wendy Post)
A flag is raised as part of the Opening Day ceremonies held for Owego Little League last Saturday. (Photo by Wendy Post)
Nick Wegmann, Owego Elementary School Teacher and Varsity Baseball Coach, offers a few words to players during the Opening Day ceremonies held for Owego Little League last Saturday. (Photo by Wendy Post)
Dillon Gregory recites the Owego Little League Pledge during last Saturday’s Opening Day ceremonies held for Owego Little League. (Photo by Wendy Post)
Teams parade to Hyde Park for last Saturday’s Opening Day ceremonies held for Owego Little League. Photo credit: RedMar Photography.
Teams parade to Hyde Park for last Saturday’s Opening Day ceremonies held for Owego Little League. Photo credit: RedMar Photography.
Teams parade to Hyde Park for last Saturday’s Opening Day ceremonies held for Owego Little League. Photo credit: RedMar Photography.
The school’s marching band participated in last Saturday’s parade to the Opening Day ceremonies held for Owego Little League at Hyde Park. Photo credit: RedMar Photography.
Teams parade to Hyde Park for last Saturday’s Opening Day ceremonies held for Owego Little League. Photo credit: RedMar Photography.
Teams parade to Hyde Park for last Saturday’s Opening Day ceremonies held for Owego Little League. Photo credit: RedMar Photography.
Teams parade to Hyde Park for last Saturday’s Opening Day ceremonies held for Owego Little League. Photo credit: RedMar Photography.
The Tioga State Bank Team stops for a photo as they parade to Hyde Park for last Saturday’s Opening Day ceremonies held for Owego Little League. Photo credit: RedMar Photography.
Teams parade to Hyde Park for last Saturday’s Opening Day ceremonies held for Owego Little League. Photo credit: RedMar Photography.
Teams parade to Hyde Park for last Saturday’s Opening Day ceremonies held for Owego Little League. Photo credit: RedMar Photography.
A young player watches last Saturday’s Opening Day ceremonies held for Owego Little League. Photo credit: RedMar Photography.
