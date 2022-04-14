An ultimate act of kindness

April is National Donate Life Month, an effort to encourage organ donor registration. Part of the mission is to inspire individuals to become living donors. Living donors extend an incomparable act of kindness, and where they can donate one kidney, a lung, or a portion of the liver, pancreas, or intestine.

One such story unfolded last month In Owego.

For Joe Signs, a long-time resident, and, along with his son, Joe Jr. owns Joe Signs Power Equipment, had a living-liver donor come through for him in March. Joe and his wife, Donna, were extremely thankful that a person with a huge heart stepped forward. Amazingly, the couple didn’t find out who the donor was until the day of Joe’s liver transplant surgery.

Joe, age 68, was diagnosed with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease three years ago. Following treatment elsewhere that left the couple with uncertainty, Joe and Donna decided to seek another opinion. That road led Joe to the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC) in Pittsburgh, Pa. On Oct. 10, 2021, Joe went through an extensive, three-day liver transplant evaluation. UPMC is one of the oldest and largest liver transplant programs in the United States.

At the evaluation, a specialist explained to Joe that it typically takes two years to find a donor, and also explained that Joe was in serious trouble and didn’t believe he would make it that long. It was recommended that a living donor transplant was the best option.

Via social media and signs posted within the community, Joe’s family got the word out that they were looking for a living-liver donor. Joe Jr. was not a match, and Joe’s daughter had started the crossover donation process.

By Dec. 27, two people were being considered as possible donors, and just the dose of encouragement that Joe and Donna needed. By Feb. 1, a match had been found.

Living donors can be family members, friends, or even a stranger who is willing to help. To be a living-liver donor, you must be between the ages of 18 and 55, be physically and mentally healthy, and had no illnesses involving major organs.

Actually, there were three donors associated with Joe’s surgery, the living-liver donor, blood from an unknown donor, and veins from a deceased donor. Joe’s surgery was completed on March 10.

In the waiting room prior to surgery, Joe and Donna got the surprise of a lifetime when a family friend, Fritz Rudin, also of Owego, walked in. After a brief exchange of “why are you here,” it was revealed that Fritz was Joe’s living-liver donor.

Donna remarked, “Joe and I were both a wreck, tears were flowing. We knew we were meeting Joe’s donor,” adding, “Fritz became our hero, and also Joe’s little brother.”

When asked why he decided to be a living-liver donor, Fritz replied, “Why not? For me, being inconvenienced for three months is okay if it gives Joe back some quality of life,” adding, “It was a no-brainer.”

Fritz further explained that he was not seeking any form of personal recognition, and he hopes that his actions will encourage others to step up and consider helping someone in need. He also chose not to tell a lot of people ahead of time because he did not want to concern them.

Fritz first prepared by ensuring that his wife and children were comfortable with the idea, and then reached out to his employer to get time off approved. Another incredible piece of the story, fellow co-workers stepped up to offer Fritz their own buckets of accrued time, which was approved by the employer.

Fritz, at 39, initially went through a consultation, and then a battery of tests that confirmed he was a match. Another trip to Pittsburgh involved just a COVID test, so that ten-hour round-trip was a long haul, but Fritz was anxious to return to Owego since a snowstorm was brewing. He wanted to get back to plow snow, plus he didn’t want to miss work.

Fritz shared that the day of surgery went extremely well, and that overall it was an easy process.

He remarked, “I was sore, but had minimal pain, and no side effects from the anesthesia,” adding, “I tip my hat to all of the medical professionals there.”

A nurse obliged Joe’s request to see Fritz before the surgery, wheeling him by on a bed. Fritz said that by the evening of surgery, he was up and walking around. Discharged on Monday, March 14, Fritz was advised to stay in the area for two additional days, and lodged at a nearby hotel with his wife. A majority of the costs for Fritz were paid via a living donor foundation and other insurance.

Fritz planned to return to light duty work on April 7, and said he is feeling well. He will need to take it easy for about three months, and then follow-up with doctors.

A fascinating aspect, the liver will regenerate itself after surgery in about three months, and is the only organ that possesses the capacity to regenerate. Our livers are divided into separate lobes, so Fritz donated 60% of his liver to Joe, and whereby the remaining 40% of his liver will regenerate.

After a few concerns following surgery, Joe was able to get outside and enjoy some sunshine and a walk in the park on March 21. He stayed at a nearby hotel until approved to go home on April 5.

Joe and Donna arrived home to a “Welcome Home” banner tied to the front porch. Joe’s immunity is low due to anti-rejection drugs, so he is taking it easy and resting comfortably. He is scheduled to return several times for follow-up doctor visits.

Joe also celebrated his birthday on April 3, exclaiming, “It was the best.” Donna added that Joe feels blessed to be able to celebrate more birthdays.

To learn more about the transplant process, visit www.upmc.com/services/transplant.

Organs from healthy donors can help save or dramatically improve the lives of others. For more information, visit www.donatelife.net.