Local Dairy Ambassador program accepting new members

Tioga County’s Dairy Promotion Committee is accepting applications for the local Dairy Ambassador program. This opportunity is open to young men and women ages 12 (entering 7th grade) to 24 who live in Tioga County and have a connection to the dairy industry.

As a member of the Tioga County dairy promotion team, Dairy Ambassadors serve to promote dairy products and make a local connection between farmers and consumers. Participants receive training in communications and marketing and develop professional skills that will last a lifetime.

Members of the dairy ambassadors’ program participate in promoting various programs such as Refuel with Chocolate Milk with local high school teams; Ice Cream promotions at Summer Rec programs and at the county fair; parades; and a favorite promotion of Fill A Glass with Hope for donations to local food banks for the provision of fresh milk to needy families.

The New York State Dairy Ambassador program is funded by New York dairy farmers through their checkoff promotion dollars, and administered through American Dairy Association North East. The program’s goal is to develop youth advocates for the dairy industry.

The program aims to build critical professional skills and confidence of young individuals who are passionate about the dairy industry. Individuals will gain experience collaborating with a team, knowledge of ADA North East promotion and marketing programs, and will participate in sessions led by experts in public speaking, social media, team building and leadership.

To learn more, or to receive an application, contact Ruth Strong, chairperson, at (607) 972-4152.