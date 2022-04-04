Maddie’s Meadows Pet of the Week

Hello friends, my name is Elwood but my fiends call me Woody. I am a senior kitty (10 years old) who has been sick for a while because I have had an infection in my mouth.

I have some bad teeth and my owner has been treating me with antibiotics, but the vet says that I have to have eight teeth pulled also. So I guess that this surgery is going to be pretty expensive, about $600 to $700, and my owner cannot pay for it.

I was wondering if you would like to help an old guy out and donate some money to help me get my decayed teeth pulled. I would be so appreciative. My mouth has been hurting me for a long time and it is hard for me to eat. My surgery is scheduled for April 13.

Since Gail has been helping us to make the arrangements, you can send a donation for the surgery for Elwood or Woody to Speak, and put in the memo section of the check, Gail Ghinger / Woody. The address is Speak, 351 Flint Rd., Binghamton, N.Y. 13905, or you could send a check addressed to Gail Ghinger to Maddie’s Meadows, P.O. Box 445, Owego, N.Y. 13827, and put Woody in the memo section.

If you have any questions, you can call Nancy at (607) 768-6575.