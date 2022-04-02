Students recognized as ‘Akshar’s All-Stars’

Senator Fred Akshar continued the fourth year of his district-wide “Akshar’s All-Stars” student recognition program this week by recognizing students at four Tioga County schools.

Each year, Senator Akshar recognizes local students selected by their school districts in the 52nd Senate District who have shown great leadership, compassion, school spirit, or improvement amongst their peers.

Since starting the program, Akshar has recognized over 90 students across school districts in Broome, Tioga, Chenango, and Delaware counties.

At Tioga Central High School, Akshar recognized senior Molly Bombard for her incredible compassion, outstanding leadership among her peers and excellence both in and out of the classroom. Achieving nearly a 100 overall GPA, she is Class President, President of the National Honor Society and an amazing athlete.

Bombard also runs Molly’s Sugar Shop – her own baking business, which she has run since she was in Middle school.

“Molly’s smile and attitude is said to light up a room, and she continues to spread hope and positivity throughout her school and community.”

From Candor High School, Akshar recognized senior Shelby Swartz for being a true leader in the classroom, on the athletic field, and out in the community. She’s maintained a 4.0 GPA while taking over 20 college credits this semester alone.

A three-sport Varsity athlete participating on the volleyball, softball and basketball teams, Shelby is also the President of the Key Club, member of the National Honors Society, the Culture Club, both the Section IV and NYSPHSAA SAACs (Student Athlete Advisory Committee), band, and community volunteer.

Shelby has earned numerous academic and athletic awards including the RPI Medal for academic excellence, RIT Innovation award, Wilkes College award for academic achievement and leadership, the U.S. Air Force scholar athlete award, local high school Heisman award, and several additional local and regional athletic awards.

At Waverly High School, Akshar recognized senior Tyler Courson for his outstanding determination, leadership and improvement during his four years of high school. Tyler transferred to Waverly High school his ninth-grade year after attending a BOCES special programs classroom in Elmira. While at Waverly, Tyler has become a valued asset to his school and community because of is hard work and willingness to help others in his class.

“Tyler’s greatest quality is his loyalty to friends while also being inclusive to all students regardless of his relationship with them.”

He’s scheduled to graduate with a certificate from the Conservation Program from Waverly’s BOCES Technical School.

At Spencer-Van Etten High School, Akshar recognized senior Harley White for her incredible character and bringing patience, compassion and eagerness to make a difference in the lives of those around her. Her school describes her as someone who continually strives to make the world a better place; someone that volunteers time to spread kindness throughout a classroom and the school and who, despite personal challenges, never hesitates to help others in need. Providing service to others within and outside her peer group, Harley is observant and fulfills unmet needs proactively. For example, when she has free time, Harley spends it supporting students with differing abilities in their classroom.

Harley also looks out for her friends and family. More than once she’s brought a friend to the school counselor who was going through a rough situation and needed support. A thoughtful advocate who never passes judgment and is always respectful, Harley is also a hard worker who challenges herself academically and always aspires to reach higher.

Even though she’ll receive a senior English credit through her BOCES program, she still chose to enroll in college level English at her school. Simply put, Harley serves as a bright spot for teachers, classmates and her community.

Senator Fred Akshar stated, “It’s truly a unique experience to be able to shine a light on some of the amazing work and service that’s being done by young people in our community. Whether they’re spending their valuable time with younger students who need a friend or providing support and leadership to their fellow classmates, it’s important to recognize these bright stars and let their stories be told. In a time when the nation seems so divided, I’m happy to support such a great recognition program that shows the best in our young people.”