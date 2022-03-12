Photo: Ribbon cut at Vintage Vibes in Owego

The Tioga County Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting ceremony for Vintage Vibes, located at 173 Front St. in Owego, on Feb. 26. Vintage Vibes is a new women-owned business that has trendy and vintage items of all sizes. They also have homemade items by local artists.

Chamber President and CEO Sabrina Henriques, on the left, welcomed the business with the ribbon cutting on the day of the business’s grand opening.

Visit Vintage Vibes on the web at www.vintagevibesboutique607.com to learn more.