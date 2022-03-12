Local author shares hope

Looking back, Christine M. Fisher of Apalachin, N.Y. would not have predicted that her future goals list would include, “writing two books.” But it was after attending a conference in 2013, and where she first heard the former Christian rock band “Third Day” that prompted the beginnings of a weekly series of writing reflections that evolved into a website, now in its eighth year. She has since published two books in the past two years.

Christine remarked, “The music just ministered to me,” and, over time, her weekly reflections focusing on the theme “God in the ordinary” took her in a new direction of offering hope and inspiration to others.

Fisher explained, “Initially I connected with blogger groups and met many Christian bloggers who also wrote,” and then from that experience added, “I wondered how I could share my thoughts, and then God inspired me to start a website.”

From website entries such as “Joy and Sorrow,” “Gratitude” and the “Tree of Love,” and just to name a few, followers, she said, often reach out to her.

Christine replied, “I am grateful, and it’s humbling to me to receive such positive feedback from others.”

Fisher also shared that a priest and deacon at her church, and after having read some of her work, reached out to her and asked, “What do you see with your ministry.”

That combined feedback left Christine encouraged. A new chapter unfolded when she met an author and guest speaker at a church event, who in turn forwarded Fisher content about how to write a manuscript. Little did Christine know at the time, but that same author assisted her with the book-publishing journey.

Christine’s most recent book, “God’s Love Illuminated: Treasured Thoughts to Inspire Walking in God’s Abundant Love” was published in October 2021, and her first book, “God’s Presence Illuminated: Treasured Thoughts to Inspire Hope and Light” was published in October 2020.

The books, she explained, are tailored to individuals of all Christian faiths, and feature daily devotions. She suggests readers search within themselves, and prompts them to reflect, “Have you recognized God’s presence or see evidence of God’s love in the ordinary things of your everyday life?” or, “Are you aware how God pursues you daily with His love?”

Fisher noted that God’s love intersects our daily lives, and that the love is demonstrated in unexpected ways. She welcomes readers to journey with her through the ordinary, and then be inspired to pay closer attention to the little things. For example, she suggests readers will experience God’s love by serving someone through an act of kindness.

Kindness matters, Fisher said, and each one of us has the power to influence each other for the better. People, in general, she commented, are searching for hope.

She shared, “I really experience God’s presence when I walk and pray every day, and especially right after the pandemic hit in March of 2020.”

Fisher said that we can encourage new hope in one another by practicing simple measures, such as being the reason someone smiles on a particular day. In her book, “God’s Love: Illuminated,” she presents examples such as giving a compliment, just saying hello, or paying for the order of someone behind you at the drive-thru.

With that in mind, Christine reflected, “Even if the kindness is not reciprocated, you can feel good knowing you did your part to bless another and share God’s love.”

Going forward, Fisher has a new writing project in the works that will feature thoughts about, “The trip of a lifetime to the Holy Land.”

Christine remarked, “I was amazed at the vastness of the Judean Desert, it is so hilly and rocky, it left me wondering how Jesus and others managed to travel it.”

Fisher visited several sites over a ten-day period as part of a tour group, including the Garden of Gethsemane and the Capernaum Ruins, and is thankful that the tour was allowed to take off after COVID restrictions were modified.

You can learn more by visiting her website at www.hopetoinspireyou.com/.

You can also find Christine Fisher on her Facebook page, “Hope to Inspire You.”

Fisher’s books are available for purchase at Amazon.com or by reaching out to her directly by email to Christine@hopetoinspireyou.com. Fisher stated that copies are also available at two Owego businesses, the Owego Pharmacy and Confection Connection.