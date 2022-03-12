Girl Scout Cookie Sales to begin around the Southern Tier

March is Girl Scout Cookie Season in the Southern Tier. Owego Apalachin Girl Scout Troop #40514 has partnered up with Confection Connection Bakery in Owego to provide the community with a variety of Girl Scout Cookie Confections. The Confections will be available after March 11, while cookie supplies last.

Over the past few years, local businesses, including Confection Connection, helped the scouts by selling cookies for them due to COVID. This year it is business as usual for the Girl Scouts and they will be out in the community selling cookies.

Troop #40514 uses the funds from cookie sales to support community service projects and badge events, and The Travel Troop is using cookie earnings to fund their 2024 Trip to France and Italy.

Like many other supply chain issues, they expect to experience some cookie delays and shortages in various flavors.

Troop #40514 will be selling cookies at the following locations; the Owego Fire Station on North Avenue in Owego on March 13, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.; the Apalachin Fire Station on Pennsylvania Avenue on March 20, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.; and at Sweeney’s Market in Apalachin most Friday and Saturday evenings beginning on March 11, and while supplies last.

For more information, contact the troop at troop40514@gmail.com.