Ashleigh Gault of Owego makes Fall 2021 Dean’s List at Adelphi University in New York

Ashleigh Gault, of Owego, N.Y., has been named to Adelphi University’s Fall 2021 Semester Dean’s List.

The Dean’s of Arts and Sciences, Education and Health Science, Business, Nursing and Public Health, Social Work, and Psychology at Adelphi University chose a select group of outstanding students, to include Gault. Students were selected for superior academic performance.

The list comprises full-time students-registered for 12 or more credits who have completed at least nine graded credits and achieved a GPA of 3.5 or above for the semester. This recognition becomes part of the student’s academic record and is entered into the individual’s transcript.

To learn more about Adelphi University, visit www.adelphi.edu.