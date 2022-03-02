Vice is Way Ahead: What Made Virtue Lose Its Fashion?

The deepest meaning of human relationships isn’t hate and aggression; it is love. We all seek love, and occasionally give it! But virtue is not so popular in these days of greed, cynicism and disrespect.

Vice is way out ahead in the world of human affairs.

Lying, stealing, cheating, killing and insulting can be found at all levels of every society. What made virtue lose its fashion; why did we collectively decide to surrender ourselves to vicious ways of living?

Could it be down to one simple belief, survival of the fittest or the birth of desire and possession? Or perhaps we started to think that we might not get what we wanted, or lose what we had? Maybe we found others acting towards us in ways which were far from loving and caring?

Probably yes, to all of those as they are interconnected. But we still have free will, a choice; that choice will define the quality of our life – virtue or vice? Harmony or conflict? Love or fear? Seriously, if virtue and vice were standing trial and you were in the jury, who would you vote for?

So make and live your choice, it is much more relaxing. You did vote for virtue didn’t you?

The current decline in the quality of life can be reversed into a rising curve by applying spiritual laws. It is said love can move mountains. Godly knowledge is recharging the diminished power of the soul.

By applying this recently emerged spiritual knowledge of the soul and God merged with contemporary science, a vision of a life-sustaining civilization is coming into focus. Heaven is not merely a world of palaces, beautiful gardens, spring-like weather and an abundance of wealth, health and happiness. There is much more to it! It consists of a society living together with brotherly love and harmony, a society where virtue is again fashionable!

“When spirituality is merged with resolution, and when our respect and affection for human beings is our personal triumph, recognize that these thoughts will definitely give birth to a new era and usher in a new age.” – Prime Minister Modi speaking recently at 75th Republic Day celebrations, ‘Campaign for a Golden India.’

Let us commit to making 2022 our year for crafting the vision of changing hell into heaven. Through all these upheavals and destruction of nature, life-threatening diseases, violent behavior and the shadow of war, remain fearless. A wave of spirituality is now silently creating change, making virtue popular once again and renewing the world.

With the flame of our minds, our inner light has been lit and our light is igniting the light of others. With this soul-to-soul connection we are again able to see the golden virtues in each other.

Resource: Peace Village Bookshop at www.peacevillageretreat.org/all-books.html.

(You can contact Sister Chirya Risely, from Owego, at bkchirya@gmail.com or at chirya.risely@peacevillageretreat.org.)