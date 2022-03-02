Tioga County Property Transactions

On Feb. 17, 2022, property located at 27 Cronk Rd., Town of Candor, from Stephen Cocco, to Timothy and Kim Sullivan for $35,000.

On Feb. 17, 2022, property located at 658 Owego Rd., Town of Candor, from Chad and Athena Rose to Isaak Quick for $225,000.

On Feb. 18, 2022, property located at 342 Talmadge Hill West, Town of Barton, from Christopher and Annellese Anthony to Chad Anthony for $195,000.

On Feb. 18, 2022, property located at 717 Broad Street Extension, Town of Barton, from Travis Strange to Benjamin and Stephanie Mullen for $86,000.

On Feb. 18, 2022, property located at 207 William St., Village of Waverly, from Shane and Jenelle Donnelly to Michael Shaw for $94,000.

On Feb. 18, 2022, property located at 209 Prospect St., Village of Owego, from Jana Ingalsbe to April and Sean Villanti for $65,000.

On Feb. 22, 2022, property located at 246 Davis Rd., Town of Richford, from Andrew Hanson to Patrick and Pamela Andersen for $9,900.

On Feb. 22, 2022, property located at 632 S. Main St., Town of Nichols, from Alexis and Amy Parillo to Caroline Coughlin for $175,000.

On Feb. 22, 2022, property located at 4 Maple Ave., Tioga, from Kristine Redsicker to Rebecca Walsh for $76,700.

On Feb. 22, 2022, property located at 193 Hubby Rd., Town of Richford, from Gordon Miller to Herners Hillhop LLC for $90,000.

On Feb. 23, 22, property located at 445 Waverly St., Village of Waverly, from Shawn Schutt and Allison Ward to Cory Sykora for $105,000.

On Feb. 23, 2022, property located at 123 Ballou Rd., Tioga, from LKI LLC to Joseph Morabito Jr, and Joseph Morabito Sr. for $55,000.

On Feb. 23, 2022, property located at 2216 Sherry Lipe Rd., Town of Newark Valley, from Kevork and Dee Haddad to Ryan and Cherish Allen for $150,000.

On Feb. 23, 2022, property located at 287 Middle Rd., Town of Barton, from Linda Eiklor and Barbara Morgan to Dante Rynone for $310,000.

On Feb. 24, 2022, property located at 6 Patricia Lane, Town of Spencer, from Alan and Cynthia Ervay to Robert and Hannah Ervay for $124,469.