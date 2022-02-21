Owego Police Report

The Owego Police Department reported that during the week of Feb. 7, 2022 through Feb. 13, 2022 there were 66 calls for service, 14 traffic tickets were issued, and they responded to two motor vehicle accidents.

The police also reported the following arrests.

A male, age 31 of Owego, N.Y., was taken into custody for Mental Health Hold after a report of the male being a danger to himself. He was transported to Binghamton General Hospital. (Name withheld due to HIPAA Laws.)

Ronald W Deats, age 28 of Johnson City, N.Y., was arrested for Aggravated Unlicensed Operation in the Second Degree (Misdemeanor) and Failure to Dim Headlights (Violation), following a Traffic Stop. Deats was issued Appearance Tickets returnable to the Village of Owego Court.

Amanda L Hazard, age 38 of Warren Center, Pa., was arrested for Criminal Possession of Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree (Misdemeanor), following a traffic stop. Hazard was issued an Appearance Ticket returnable to the Village of Owego Court.

Katelyn J Miller, age 33 of Owego, N.Y., was arrested for Criminal Possession of Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree (Misdemeanor), following a traffic stop. Miller was issued an Appearance Ticket returnable to the Village of Owego Court.

Trista C Snodgrass, age 28 of Rome, Pa., was arrested for Criminal Possession of a Loaded Firearm in the Second Degree (C – Felony) and Criminal Possession of Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree (Misdemeanor), following a traffic stop. Snodgrass was arraigned in Tioga County Centralized Arraignment Court by Justice Gorman of the Village of Waverly, and held in Tioga County Jail on a $10,000 Cash or $20,000 Bail Bond.

Nelson J Chrysler, age 27 of Owego, N.Y., was arrested for Aggravated Unlicensed Operation in the Second Degree (Misdemeanor), Uninspected Motor Vehicle (Violation) and Improper Exhaust (Violation) following a Traffic Stop. Chrysler was issued Appearance Tickets returnable to the Village of Owego Court. Chrysler was also found to have an Arrest Warrant for Theft of Services (Felony) issued by Village of Owego Court. Chrysler was turned over to the custody of the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office for arraignment at Tioga County Centralized Arraignment Court.

Vincent M Salmela, age 27 of Berkshire, N.Y., was arrested for an Arrest Warrant issued by the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office. Salmela was turned over to the custody of the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office for arraignment at Tioga County Centralized Arraignment Court.