Enforcement of Healthcare Worker Booster Requirement Will No Longer Go Into Effect on February 21

The New York State Department of Health today highlighted progress in getting healthcare workers boosted and announced additional efforts to increase booster rates among healthcare workers.  

According to the latest data reported to New York State by healthcare facilities, 75% of the State’s healthcare workforce have either received or are willing to receive a booster, including 88% among direct care staff in hospitals. 

The State will continue to work closely with hospitals and healthcare facilities to make sure employees are up to date on their vaccines. Efforts will focus on expanding access for healthcare workers to receive a booster dose, including bringing boosters directly to healthcare settings.

“The vaccine and booster are critical tools to keep both healthcare workers and their patients safe, and we continue to urge everyone to get vaccinated and receive a booster dose when eligible,” said State Health Commissioner Dr. Mary T. Bassett.

She added, “While we are making progress with 75% of staff received or are willing to receive their booster, the reality is that not enough healthcare workers will be boosted by next week’s requirement in order to avoid substantial staffing issues in our already overstressed healthcare system. That is why we are announcing additional efforts to work closely with healthcare facilities and ensure that our healthcare workforce is up to date on their doses.” 

In order to avoid potential staffing issues and give healthcare workers more time to get boosted, the State will no longer enforce the booster requirement that will go into effect on Feb. 21. The State will reassess in three months whether additional steps need to be taken to increase booster rates among the healthcare workforce. The original vaccination requirement for healthcare workers remains in effect.

See below a healthcare workforce booster summary as of Feb. 15, 2022: 

TOTAL STAFF: 

 

Received Booster 

Willing and Awaiting Booster 

Total 

As a % of Total Staff 

Hospitals 

278,164 

154,598 

432,762 

84% 

Nursing Homes 

62,540 

12,536 

75,076 

51% 

Adult Care Facilities 

14,548 

4,359 

18,907 

63% 

LHCSAs (Home Care)

83,341 

106,292 

189,633 

70% 

Hospice 

3,719 

2,088 

5,807 

95% 

CHHAs (Home Care)

6,680 

4,646 

11,326 

84% 

Total 

448,992 

284,519 

733,511 

75% 

DIRECT CARE STAFF: 

 

Received Booster 

Willing and Awaiting Booster 

Total 

As a % of Total Direct Care Staff 

Hospitals 

188,732 

119,565 

308,297 

88% 

Nursing Homes 

39,621 

8,574 

48,195 

51% 

Adult Care Facilities 

6,888 

2,491 

9,379 

62% 

LHCSAs (Home Care)

75,583 

96,695 

172,278 

68% 

Hospice 

2,627 

1,419 

4,046 

91% 

CHHAs (Home Care)

5,205 

3,594 

8,799 

85% 

Total 

318,656 

232,338 

550,994 

76% 

   

