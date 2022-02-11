Maddie’s Meadows Pet of the Week

Hello there, my name is Arthur. I recently became a resident at Gail’s place. They found me wandering around the Owego Middle School just before the last cold snap, and fortunately for me Gail rescued me from the cold.

I know I look a little sad. I am such a good natured and cuddly boy who loved his family. Now my family is gone. I had surgery and there were complications but I am doing better now.

I hadn’t been here at Gail’s very long, right after my surgery actually, when Gail’s place got very cold. Apparently her furnace died. I was shivering because they had shaved a large area of my abdomen for the surgery I needed.

Gail moved me to the vet’s for a couple of days to make sure that I was warm enough while she tried to figure out her problem with the lack of heat in her house. After a couple of days at the vets, Gail moved me to Maddie’s Meadows where I have been waiting, resting, and recuperating. I’m still at Maddie’s Meadows because they actually have more room for me to recuperate in, as I am a big boy!

I am tall with long legs and I am going to be a very handsome boy indeed. I also love to love my people. I am cuddly and appreciate the hand that strokes me when I am sitting with them. I love it when they scratch my neck and fondle my head. I just love to be petted and talked to.

I think if you want a beautiful quiet cuddly boy to sit on the couch and cuddle with, I am the cat for you. If you would like to give me a chance, please call Gail at (607) 689-3033, I promise you will not be sorry.

You will be able to find more pictures of me on Maddie’s Meadows Rescue Page on Facebook.

If you would like to donate to help Gail help the kitties, you can make your check out to Gail Ghinger and send it to Maddie’s Meadows, P.O. Box 445, Owego, N.Y. 13827.