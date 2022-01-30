Owego Apalachin Music Department presents Mary Poppins: The Broadway Musical 

The Owego Apalachin Music Department will present Mary Poppins: The Broadway Musical, on Feb. 11 and 12 at 7:30 p.m. and on Feb. 13, at 2:30 p.m. Presale tickets are available at https://www.oacsd.org/page/ofa-musical or directly at www.showtix4u.com/events/oamusical.

Disney’s film Mary Poppins came out “in a blaze of glory” in 1964. It became the highest-grossing film of 1964 and received 13 Academy Award nominations, winning in five categories.

The film is considered Walt Disney’s crowning live action achievement. In the Broadway musical version of Mary Poppins, we meet the no-nonsense nanny Mary Poppins, played by Owego Free Academy Senior Adriana DiCosimo, and her longtime friend Bert, played by OFA senior Daniel Hall.

The musical places our Banks family in a world of real people and real challenges. The Banks family needs Mary Poppins to nanny their children so they can become a family. Winifred Banks (Rachael Wood) has a fuller storyline; her husband George Banks (Caleb Ferraro) has a deeper back-story. Through the journey with Mary Poppins, while meeting many characters along the way, Jane and Michael, played by Kirsten Groats and Benny Mikels, both grow from bratty to kind throughout the show.

Feed the Birds, said to be Walt Disney’s favorite song of all time, is wonderfully re-imagined. Jane is ready to dismiss the old Birdwoman (Sarah Tammariello), but Mary makes sure that the children stop to listen to her. This moment is central to the theme of the show; see the good in all people through small gestures of kindness rather than large monetary transactions.

Mary Poppins: A Broadway Musical is not a replica for the film, but an original musical that honors some of its most beloved moments and greatest achievements.

The cast of 56 OFA students has been in rehearsal every day since late October. Adriana DiCosimo (Mary Poppins) stated, “Seeing the growth of a musical from start to finish is always a satisfying process. We haven’t had the ability to work and build something from the ground up in two years, so it’s definitely something I haven’t taken for granted.”

Student crew and pit orchestra members will join the cast as well.

After two years without a full musical production, there are many students who have never had to sing, dance and act at the same time. The fresh experience is new and exciting.

“It’s definitely still difficult in a pandemic, but doing the musical this year has brought me an unbelievable amount of joy,” said Kirsten Groats (Jane Banks), adding, “After such a long year without a musical, I feel like being in this musical has brought me back to life.”

Tickets will also be available for purchase in the lobby on performance dates starting 90 minutes before show time. Cash, check and credit/debit cards will be accepted on performance dates.

If you have questions, email to OFAMusical@gmail.com or leave a message at (607) 354-0990.