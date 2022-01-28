Guest Editorial: Helping Children Impacted by Parental Substance Use Disorder

Nearly 9 million, or approximately 12% of children in the United States have at least one parent with a substance use disorder which is defined by SAMHSA as when “the recurrent use of alcohol or a substance causes clinically significant impairment including health problems, disability, and failure to meet major responsibilities at work, home or school.”

This number is thought to be low due to underreporting. Some children are reluctant to identify themselves as someone who has a parent suffering from substance use disorders. Others may not recognize that their parents suffered from the disorder until much later in life.

However, since 2000, we do know that 1.2 million children have been placed in the foster care system due to a parent’s substance use disorder. Each year more than 30% of foster care children come from homes where at least one parent has a substance use disorder; and in some states that number can be more than 60%. Also, children can be inadvertently placed in foster homes where a foster parent has a substance use disorder. These children suffer from varying forms of childhood trauma, which can include abuse, neglect, and household dysfunction.

The purpose of this editorial is to let you know how to spot the signs, and what you can do to help the children.

Abuse, Neglect and Household Dysfunction

Abuse can be physical, emotional and/or sexual. Neglect is generally physical and emotional. Household dysfunction can include things like divorce, domestic violence, incarceration, a parent’s substance use disorder and/or a parent’s mental illness.

Why Does It Matter?

Children who have a parent with a substance use disorder are more likely to witness increased instances of domestic violence and verbal arguments, witness crimes, suffer from poverty, and lose relationships with stable adults in their lives due to a parent’s substance use disorder.

These traumas can also impact children for the rest of their lives. Trauma may impact academics, physical and mental health, employment, and the ability to form their own healthy relationships.

These children are at a much higher risk of developing their own substance use disorders. The more traumas that a child has, the more likely they are to experience these problems in their lifetime. Over time their brains may begin to respond to what is known as “toxic stress,” which can interfere with their ability to learn and to make decisions.

How to Spot the Signs of Children Who Suffer From Abuse, Neglect and Dysfunction

There is no easy answer for this because every child reacts differently to a parent with a substance use disorder. Some children may take on a caregiver role for their parents and siblings. They may appear to be high functioning or even seem mature for their age. Some may show signs of stress or anxiety and express concern about their parent or caretaker’s wellbeing to teachers, coaches or other trusted adults. There are children who may appear hungry, malnourished, or have an unkempt physical appearance. Children of parents with substance use disorders may have excessive tardiness or have higher rates of absenteeism in school.

What Can You Do?

If you have a reasonable suspicion of abuse or neglect, report it by calling the non-emergency number for law enforcement, Child Protective Services, or the New York State hotline for Child Abuse at 1-800-342-3720. If you are unsure if abuse or neglect is present in the home, then you can still make the call and a trained child protection specialist can conduct a brief interview with you. Afterwards, they will decide whether or not a report should be filed. Remember that these calls can be placed anonymously. You can also try to become a supportive adult in the child’s life.

Things to Consider

Just because a parent suffers from a substance use disorder does not mean that they are bad parents. Addiction is a disease that causes changes in priorities, behaviors, and self-control. However, it is important for children to know that their parent’s disorder is not their fault. Let them know that they are not alone and that you are there to support them.

If the child is a friend of your child’s, try to encourage them to have fun when they are with you. Often times these children are under a great deal of stress and take on adult responsibilities at home. This leaves them unable to “just be a kid.” Listen if the child tries to talk to you or express their feelings about their situation.

Remember the 7 C’s

I didn’t cause it, I can’t control it, I can’t cure it, I can help take care of my feelings by communicating them, and I can make healthy choices. Most of all, celebrate your self.

“It often only takes one caring adult. Clergy, neighbors, grandparents, relatives, teachers, coaches, counselors, primary health professionals and other trusted adults can provide needed support, thereby breaking the silence that reinforces their sense of shame, stigma and isolation, whether or not their parent finds recovery. In other words, these potential influencers in a child’s life matter-and they matter greatly. They have the power and opportunity to make the critical difference, to help grow healthy kids. Adults can-and do-change the trajectory of an impacted child’s life, simply by caring and being there.” — Sis Wenger, president and CEO, National Association for Children of Addiction.