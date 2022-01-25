P.E.O. Chapter B, Newark Valley celebrates 50-Year Membership of Nikki Schreiner

Last month, Chapter B members and friends gathered at the Blue Dolphin restaurant to honor Nikki Schreiner. Nikki has been a member of P.E.O. since Dec. 7, 1971.

Throughout her membership she has served in every leadership position from Treasurer to President, and more.

In a release from the P.E.O. Chapter, they wrote, “Nikki’s current strength in our sisterhood is sharing sunshine with those who could use some. She hand-makes extraordinary cards and sends them all over New York State and beyond.”

The afternoon was filled with good food, laughter, songs, and the gift of Sisterhood. Their other current 50-plus year member, Helen DeHaan, crowned Nikki a “Golden Girl”. One can only become a Golden Girl with 50 years or more of membership.

The release continued, “Nikki and Helen are two staples in our Chapter.”

Chapter B was founded in 1908, making it the second oldest Chapter in New York State, and thanks to the dedication of these two Golden Girls has become well known throughout the State.

P.E.O. (Philanthropic Educational Organization) has been celebrating women helping women reach for the stars for more than 150 years. Since its inception in 1869, the nonprofit organization has helped more than 116,000 women pursue educational goals by providing over $383 million in grants, scholarships, awards, and loans.

The Sisterhood also owns and supports Cottey College. Through membership, the P.E.O. Sisterhood has brought together more than a half a million women in the United States and Canada who are passionate about helping women advance through education, while supporting and motivating them. In addition to the educational philanthropies, the P.E.O. Sisterhood provides a framework of support and community for all members.

What started with a bond of friendship among seven women in Mount Pleasant, Iowa is now one of the oldest women’s organizations in North America with close to 6,000 chapters.

To learn more about P.E.O., its educational philanthropies, and to see stories of women who have benefited from the programs, visit peointernational.org. You can also find them on Facebook and Instagram.