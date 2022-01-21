Would you like free guidance from a local attorney about your legal needs? Tioga Opportunities, Inc., in conjunction with the NYS Bar Association, is hosting an Elder Law Clinic on Friday, Feb. 11, from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Countryside Community Center, located at 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd. in Owego. Appointments will be offered both onsite and via telephone.
Tioga County residents over the age of 60 can register for a free 30-minute legal consultation with a local attorney on a wide range of legal concerns. To schedule an appointment, call (607) 687-4120, ext. 315 by 4 p.m. on Feb. 4.
Tioga Opportunities, Inc. is an anti-poverty Community Action Agency that creates partnerships that strengthen communities while empowering individuals and families to achieve independence and enrich their quality of life. For more information, visit www.tiogaopp.org.
Be the first to comment on "Tioga Opportunities, Inc. to host Annual Elder Law Clinic"