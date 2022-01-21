Tioga Opportunities, Inc. to host Annual Elder Law Clinic

Would you like free guidance from a local attorney about your legal needs? Tioga Opportunities, Inc., in conjunction with the NYS Bar Association, is hosting an Elder Law Clinic on Friday, Feb. 11, from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Countryside Community Center, located at 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd. in Owego. Appointments will be offered both onsite and via telephone.

Tioga County residents over the age of 60 can register for a free 30-minute legal consultation with a local attorney on a wide range of legal concerns. To schedule an appointment, call (607) 687-4120, ext. 315 by 4 p.m. on Feb. 4.

Tioga Opportunities, Inc. is an anti-poverty Community Action Agency that creates partnerships that strengthen communities while empowering individuals and families to achieve independence and enrich their quality of life. For more information, visit www.tiogaopp.org.