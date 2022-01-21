From the Desk of Don Castellucci Jr.

I hope you and your family were able to enjoy a Blessed Christmas and holiday season. I think we can all agree that 2021 was a challenging year. I, for one, am glad it is in the rearview mirror. It was very challenging for me personally and professionally. I am looking forward to the New Year and the positive changes that will come with it.

There has been a lot of activity at the Town. We are near completion of the Shared Services Building. We have moved most of the equipment and manpower in. The salt dome is near completion. We expect to have salt delivered to the State Route 434 location in the next week or two. At that point the Highway Department will be fully operational from that location.

The Parks Department has moved in, as well as the Utilities Department administration. Customer service for Highway and Utilities is now located in this building as well. In the spring there will be a cold storage building constructed as well as a location for brush drop off. Space will also be completed for the storage of highway materials.

The Utilities Department had a busy year maintaining infrastructure, as well as their day-to-day duties. A water line was installed for the Shared Services project. A remote power line was run for the generator on Pennsylvania Avenue. Several fire hydrants were replaced that were hit by snowplows due to the 45-inches of snow the week before Christmas last year. The S1 Wastewater treatment pole barn collapsed under heavy snow and was rebuilt. Ten main valves were replaced due to leaking. Twelve water main breaks were repaired. On Christmas Day they Replaced 13 feet of water main on Debra Lee due to pipe splitting.

Planning and Zoning remained busy and has had a near complete changeover of personal over the past two years. The P and Z Administrator, Joanne Lindstrom, continues to move the office in a positive direction. Bill Carrigg is the new Code Enforcement Officer, and Teddi Card has taken over administrative duties. They have both already made a positive impact on the office. Mike Katchmir remains the part time Code Enforcement Officer as well.

Congratulations to Ron Schmidt and Linda Bailey, who both served the Town beyond their tenure. I wish them a happy and Healthy retirement. The office issued 165 building permits this year, which included 11 new homes, 10 agricultural buildings, seven mobile homes, and 10 roof-mounted solar panels. Some of the other permits included Watson Engineering Offices on Route 434, the rebuilding of Taylor Recycling Center, a new greenhouse at Tioga Gardens, and a two-bay garage at Niko’s Automotive. Also approved was a new cell tower on Summit Road, which will help eliminate the gap coverage in Apalachin.

The Assessor’s office remains busy keeping up with legislative changes at the state level. Beginning with the 2022 roll, manufactured homes in a mobile home park will no longer be eligible for the STAR exemption. They will have to apply to the State of New York for the STAR credit check.

On Nov. 11, 2021, legislation passed that changes the beginning of the Vietnam War date from Feb. 28, 1961 to Nov. 1, 1955. This change will impact many of our Veterans who previous did not qualify for the exemption of wartime. The Town of Owego has also passed a local law for all Cold War Veterans, honorably discharged. The exemption will be $4,000 off the assessed value of your home. This exemption is only for the Town portion of your taxes. Stop by the Assessor’s Office for a Cold War Veteran’s form. This form must be submitted by March 1 to be eligible for the 2022 roll.

The Parks Department was very busy. I believe everyone understands the value of Hickories Park and our park system. I want to thank the department for their work maintaining the system and creating a place where families can enjoy various recreational activities. This year we set a record at the campground with camping revenues of $309,902. This helps offset the costs of the park. We are happy that so many people from different areas of the country stop by and visit our town.

Eyota Softball has utilized Muth Park in Apalachin. It is nice to have girls travel softball back in town. The town, in conjunction with S.C.O.R.E., will be installing a small ice rink in Hickories Park as soon as winter settles in. It will be available for public use. Look for rules and regulations to be out shortly. Thank you to Jim Tofte for his help with this.

We will also be revamping Tioga Park behind the Red Apple this spring. The 2022 Southern Tier Walk to End Alzheimer’s will be held at Hickories Park on Sept. 18. We were able to host this walk last year and we look forward to having them back in 2022. We also look forward to working with the Tioga Arts Council on the annual Summer Concert Season.

The town attorney’s office, in which Irene Graven serves, is intertwined in all aspects of town business. All of the things I list in this column and much more needs attorney oversight and involvement. From tax cases, contracts, the new building, planning and zoning issues and municipal bonding, the office is busy year round.

The Owego Town Clerk’s Office is consistently the first face of the Town that most residents interact with. Whether paying taxes, utility bills, dog licenses, hunting licenses or the many other provided services, most of us need this office at some point during the year. Inevitably, tax season is off and running again. I am confident you will receive the same professional service you’re accustomed to throughout 2022. Visit townofwego.com for payment options.

Mark Clark, the Town Highway Superintendent, is retiring as of Jan 1, 2022. I wish him a happy and healthy retirement. I welcome Mike Roberts as the new Highway Superintendent. I look forward to working with him. Councilwoman Barb Roberts stepped down on Jan. 1 to begin her new position as a Tioga County Legislator. Barb has been an asset to the town with well thought-out opinions on issues, and her dedication to the town and its residents. I wish her the best of luck in her new position.

The Town is facing many of the same issues that are affecting our way of life, our freedoms, and the economy. Employment is difficult to maintain with COVID illness in the workforce, and mandates and edicts to “comply” with. The Town also has to wait for products that are backed up or construction supplies not available. It is difficult to thread the needle between our freedoms and mandates and rules. I think we have done a good job here; not perfect but good. With all of these going on, we have had state audits, our scheduled annual audit, FEMA projects and the Shared Services Building construction, and our every day business. As all of you, I am hoping 2022 is the year we get back to normal!

As you may know, 2022 will be my 27th year in office and the beginning of my final term. I just turned 60 and I honestly did not think my journey would take me this far. I always have said to myself, I would not be one that would stay too long and hinder the next generation from taking the reins.

Thank you for your continued support, comments and suggestions during the year. They are helpful in making some of the difficult decisions that need to be made for the successful future of the Town. I wish you and your family a year of happiness, blessings and good health.