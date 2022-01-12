Tioga County Deed Transfers

On Dec. 30, 2021, property located at Ballou Hill Road, Town of Berkshire, from Lorraine Hobbie and Janet Ricci to Regina and James Hazelton for $16,000.

On Dec. 30, 2021, property located at 3610 Waverly Rd., Tioga, from Michael Dunham to Fingerlakes Land Trust Inc. for $13,500.

On Dec. 30, 2021, property located at 20 Broughton Dr., Town of Owego, from Jerrold and Lori Baker to Christopher and Nicole Stewart for $48,000.

On Jan. 3, 2022, property located at 159 McMaster St., Village of Owego, from Scott Smith Family LLC to Patrick Smith for $33,000.

On Jan. 3, 2022, property located at Weiss Road, Tioga, from John and Beverly Hitchings to William and Karen Halstead and Christine and David Wilson for $30,000.

On Jan. 3, 2022, property located at 88 Kirby St., Village of Nichols, from Mary Marshall to Jonney Birosh for $38,000.

On Jan. 3, 2022, property located at 1674 Forest Hill Rd., Town of Owego, from Brandon and Mindy Rombach to Caitlin Tyneway and Jay Norris for $289,000.

On Jan. 3, 2022, property located at 3 Oakland Rd., Town of Owego, from Scott and Marie Davis to Ryan Brainard and Katie Tracy for $310,000.

On Jan. 4, 2022, property located at 14 Alpine Dr., Town of Owego, from Marie Lawrence As Atty. in Fact and Cecile Lawrence By Atty. in Fact to Mark Krmenec and Bridgette Cole for $140,000.

On Jan. 4, 2022, property located at 3354 St. Rte. 17C, Town of Owego, from Les Wagner Foundation LLC to Raymond and Sabrina Reeves for $7,500.

On Jan. 4, 2022, property located at State Route 17C, Town of Owego, from Land O’ Luck LLC to Raymond and Sabrina Reeves for $2,500.

On Jan. 4, 2022, property located at 3647 St. Rte. 17C, Town of Owego, from Land O’ Luck LLC to Raymond and Sabrina Reeves for $4,000.

On Jan. 4, 2022, property located at 3677 St. Rte. 17C, Town of Owego, from Land O’ Luck LLC to Raymond and Sabrina Reeves for $6,000.

On Jan. 5, 2022, property located at Creamery Road, Town of Richford, from Elaine and Peter Morenus to Martin and Marianne Christofferson for $72,500.

On Jan. 5, 2022, property located at 425 Waverly St., Village of Waverly, from Cora Bostwick to Hotalen Properties LLC for $140,000.

On Jan. 5, 2022, property located at 97 Jenksville Hill Rd., Berkshire, from Daniel Grover to Joseph Veverka for $165,000.