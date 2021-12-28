Owego Police Report

The Owego Police Department reported that during the week of Dec. 13, 2021 through Dec. 19, 2021 there were 63 calls for service, five traffic tickets issued, and they responded to five motor vehicle accidents.

The police also reported the following arrests.

John J Bair, age 34 of Owego, N.Y. was arrested on a Bench Warrant for Criminal Mischief (Misdemeanor) and Resisting Arrest (Misdemeanor), issued by Village of Owego Court. Bair was turned over to Tioga County Sherriff’s Custody for arraignment at Tioga County Centralized Arraignment Court.

Alexandria B Griffin, age 23 of Endicott, N.Y., was arrested on a Bench Warrant for Petit Larceny (Misdemeanor) issued by Village of Owego Court. Griffin was turned over to Tioga County Sherriff’s Custody for arraignment at Tioga County Centralized Arraignment Court.

Kyle L Whitmarsh, age 30 of Owego N.Y. was arrested on a Bench Warrant for Criminal Possession of Controlled Substance in Seventh Degree (Misdemeanor) issued by Village of Owego Court. Whitmarsh was turned over to Tioga County Sherriff’s Custody for arraignment at Tioga County Centralized Arraignment Court.

A Male, age 20 of Owego, N.Y., was taken into custody for Mental Health Hold after a report of the male making suicidal statements. He was transported to Binghamton General Hospital. (Name withheld due to HIPAA Laws.)



Jeffrey A Diamond, age 33 of Owego, N.Y. was arrested for Menacing in the Second Degree (Misdemeanor) following a investigation of Disturbance at a residence on North Avenue. Diamond was arraigned at Tioga County Centralized Arraignment Court and released on his own recognizance pending further court proceedings.