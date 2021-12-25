Visions supports Little Hero’s Cause for Youth Month

Visions Federal Credit Union recently teamed up with Willow Fedoris to support Every Dog’s Dream Rescue.

Each month Visions recognizes a Little Hero, a child age 12 or under who makes a positive impact in their community. Willow was selected as the winner in August, during Visions’ annual Youth Month.

“We wanted to do something special for our Youth Month winner,” said Lindsay Knaul, Visions’ marketing program administrator, and added, “We could tell that Willow had an ambitious attitude to go above and beyond.”

Throughout the year Willow appears across Broome County with her own charitable initiative called Wildlife with Willow. She promotes awareness and education about endangered species and offers support for local animal shelters.

Partnering with Willow’s cause, Visions donated cat food and litter to Every Dog’s Dream Rescue and held an internal fundraising campaign for staff to donate, too.

“When employees donate to nonprofits like Every Dog’s Dream Rescue, we’re able to double-down on the contribution through our Gift Match Program,” explained Knaul, adding “[It] helped our team to donate over $600, in addition to the in-kind donations and supplies for the shelter.”

Not only did Visions support Every Dog’s Dream Rescue, but the credit union also gifted Willow $100 to support her own efforts. Willow hopes to register her own organization, Wildlife with Willow, as a nonprofit by the end of the year.