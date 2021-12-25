New History Education Scholarship announced

The Charles H. Bassett Youth Foundation is pleased to announce a new $500 educational scholarship award that recognizes student interest in and enthusiasm for teaching, history and pursuing an education career, while possessing good character and demonstrated service to others.

Tioga County and its villages and towns have rich and long histories grounded in the cultures and contributions of the Indigenous peoples, the first settler families, and those who followed. Our history is our story and every community begins with the Indigenous peoples, followed by pioneer individuals and families working hard to build lives and at the same time build communities, Bob Bassett, of the Charles H. Bassett Youth Foundation stated in a release, and added, “In the very beginning, the historic Iroquoian-speaking tribes developed as the Five Nations of the Haudenosaunee or the Iroquois Confederacy, since about the 15th century. Later, early pioneer families such as William and Abigail Camp, Steven and Esther Leonard, Eleazar and Mary Dana, Patrick and Ann Gallagher and James and Mary Pumpelly, and many others, all helped to establish the first communities.”

Because of this, the CHBYF feels it is important to remember, honor and celebrate Tioga County history and those who research, document, and teach our history as the vital keepers of our stories. This scholarship honors both those who made history in Tioga County and just as importantly, those who have studied and recorded that history.

Committed historians such as Henry and Leroy Kingman, George Boldman and Sally and Tom McEnteer and others have written books, saved photos, recorded events, performed reenactments and preserved historical papers and artifacts so that future generations can learn from, enjoy and be inspired by Tioga County history.

This new scholarship brings to a total of ten CHBYF scholarships offered to graduating seniors in Tioga County schools in 2022. All scholarships are facilitated in partnership with school counselors and the Community Foundation For South Central New York.

For more information email CHBYouthFoundation37@gmail.com.