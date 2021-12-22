The gauntlet has been thrown down

There is a quiet conflict underway in this country, call it a war in the making. It’s been smoldering under the radar for years, but now the flames lick higher. It started in the 1960’s, maybe earlier, when a college student, usually a co-ed, came home for Thanksgiving and announced, “I’m a vegetarian!”

Mom went into a tizzy, “What do we feed her,” she asked Dad. “I’ve got a 25 pound turkey in the oven and all the fixings including a bushel of mashed potatoes and enough gravy to drown an army.”

“It’s just a phase,” her husband replied. “She’ll get over it by the end of the semester.” And, that’s what usually happened, back then. But not anymore. It’s now an outright conflict between the herbivores (plant eaters) and the omnivores (plant and animal eaters). Our species evolved as omnivores; we have the teeth to prove we were genetically destined to consume both meat and plants.

But now that the war has heated up, our species has divided into two different evolutionary forks: The omnivore fork and the herbivore fork. And, who do you think is throwing the bombs? Not the so-called uneducated meat eaters; it’s the descendants of peace loving flower children: vegans and vegetarians. They are in an attack mode – going as far as to claim that the animals consumed by the omnivores are the cause of global warming and climate change.

Maybe they will dominant the path of the human species, discarding us omnivores, just as we did the Neanderthals. It’s going to get ugly out there. No more spaghetti and meatballs! No more pizza with pepperoni! No more ham and eggs! No more bacon burgers! A whole bunch of us old guys won’t give up; they’ll have to pry the hot dogs out of our cold dead hands.

