Readers’ Column for the week of December 19, 2021

A suggestion to the Mayor and Board members of the Village of Newark Valley, instead of trying to figure out what to purchase next, focus on what we have now and keep that front and center. Please, let’s not neglect what we already have.

~

Now there’s a new one, they’re doing bribery; they’re giving gifts away to people. Talk about discrimination. Only the first 50 that get the vaccine are going to get a gift. What about all the other people? Isn’t that interesting.

~

This is to the code officer. There are a lot of old vehicles, a lot of stuff that is thrown around, trying to be hid behind buildings here in Nichols. You need to go check things. We need your help here! There’s nothing anyone can do but you. So, code enforcer, please start doing your job. Please, help us!

~

Is global warming responsible for the tornado increases, hurricane increases, ocean elevation rises? Is that about global warming? And people won’t hear about global warming until it’s up on your front door. Stop it now!

~

Thank you to Megan Evans and all of the other scouts for preparing and packing the emergency kits that were given out by the Rural Ministry with the holiday food. The Red Cross has 11 apps for all types of emergencies.

~

The governor has got to ruin Christmas with all the mask mandates. If you’re vaccinated you shouldn’t have to wear a mask, and if you’re unvaccinated you shouldn’t have to wear a mask, because the vaccine is protecting people like me who aren’t vaccinated.

~

We need better building construction standards, so storms can be survived instead of having roofs blown away, etc., we need better building construction standards.

~

There’s no way a mask should be mandated at work. Period.

~

Why do the protected need to be protected from the unprotected by forcing the unprotected to use protection that didn’t protect the protected in the first place?

~

I just want to know why the Tree of Lights is not lit all the time in the Willseyville Post Office for the people in that area that have donated to this. Just wondering.

~

Now that our new governor has decided to do the “one size fits all” approach and declare the statewide mask mandate it sure was nice taking the 10-minute drive to Pennsylvania. While in effect now in all of New York, my wife and I enjoyed a day in Pennsylvania to finish shopping, have lunch, and enjoy a late day cocktail. All was normal there while New York went backwards. Remember when the COVID decisions were left to county officials to decide? Then the lying emperor Cuomo got power hungry and saw no difference between New York City and the other various regions of the state. So it looks like our new empress is following the Cuomo model with zero regard for impact to individual regions and counties. The bottom line is that the socialists want the economy to suffer so more people become dependent on the government. And, BTW, to all you able-bodied people currently enjoying being supported by the government, it is you who have to stand up, get a job, and say no to socialism.

~

This week a Village resident put a letter into the editor regarding the MRTA law 131, which would allow on site consumption or sale of cannabis products if a municipality doesn’t opt out. I’m not entirely sure if this person understands that the town of Berkshire has opted in. So regardless, cannabis use and products can and will be used in the Village of Newark Valley even if the Village trustees choose to opt out. Can this resident tell me ways that we can create revenue within the Village? Because whenever something new comes around that might be “scary” because it’s new, everyone wants to shoot it down. This little Village of fewer than 1,000 people is sick and tired of being taxed to death! Whether we get $1,000 annually in taxes from the sales or $100,000, it’s all income and money that could be used to help buy new things and do projects we desperately need without raising our taxes. Much like prohibition, this is going to come with its flaws, but we can’t sit here and not consider the tax money we could get. I might add that the Village of Newark Valley is the only Village in Tioga County that the town taxes the Village residents at 100 percent. I wish that the residents of this wonderful small community would come to Village meetings and speak and share their thoughts and opinions, it would make decisions like these easier for the trustees.

~

Last week’s advocate of vaccines evoked two words, “Thalidomide babies”. To presume state and federal governments possess the wisdom of God or medical understanding is insanity. To trust in the purity of motivations of government is beyond stupid. A government that tells us Dichlorodiphenyltrichloroethane (DDT) is good for the environment and inflation is good knows we are moronic sheep. In God we Trust, not corrupt governments. Both Chris and Andrew Cuomo “didn’t do anything wrong.” Obey, Believe, Support, but don’t think.

~

To the individuals doing business at the Silk Street turn around in Newark Valley, you’re being watched and the cameras are well hidden. Merry Christmas.

~

Whoever it was at the car wash on Fifth Avenue on Sunday at about 4 p.m., your little backup trick triggered a second wash of your vehicle using my payment and forced me to pay again. You owe me $12. You can redeem yourself by donating the $12 to the Owego Hose Teams.

~

Everyone drawing monthly retirement and Social Security has by now been informed that as of 2022, the Medicare monthly deductible will be automatic going from $148.50 in 2021 to $170.10 in 2022; an increase of 17.25%. The 2022 increase amount for the Cost of Living Adjustment (COLA) has been put at 5.9% on the 2021 distribution. So this is what inflation looks like. The government bookkeepers on one side of the ledger, who declare we are not in any major inflation economy, are arbitrarily adjusting the distribution percentage up for their side of the ledger, but downward to you to cover the cost of their own legislative mandated programs. For 2022 those on Social Security will be taking a loss of 12.1% buying power in a time when the prices are rising at the pumps and grocery stores. For myself, I’d rather have them send me back all what I contributed and let me manage my own services.

~

New York City wants to allow non-citizens to vote in their local elections and only in their local elections. Not in state or federal elections. Legally here – green card holders and work permit visas; people who live here and pay taxes here. Why do so many people think all non-citizens are here illegally?

National Political Viewpoints

Joe Biden is weak and pathetic. He can’t even read a teleprompter eulogy for Bob Dole correctly. 200,000 illegal aliens per month across our open borders and hopeless violence per Joe’s support of police defunding is too much to pay for Biden’s incompetence. God help the USA!

~

How come The Owego Pennysaver will never discredit or have comments about Antifa or Black Lives Matter it its column?

~

I wonder if Joe is ever going to apologize for prejudging and being wrong on the Jessie Smullett case like he was in the Kyle Rittenhouse case. He takes no responsibility for anything.

~

Are democrats always negative and miserable or does it just seem that way?

~

America – where no man is above the law except for freeloaders.

~

If Donald Trump were legitimately reelected, would we be better off than we are now?

~

As you all know, illegal aliens are being dumped in Florida and Texas to affect future elections. Glenn Beck pledged to raise $5 million to help the Governor of Florida, Ron DeSantis, relocate the illegal aliens being dumped in Florida in secret nighttime flights to Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts and to Delaware, which is Biden’s home state. What a wonderful and gracious idea for Joe to handle.

~

I am sick and tired of Fox News commentators making fun of masks and COVID. They are grown people for crying out loud; they just don’t get it.

~

When President Obama was pushing for Obamacare, all I heard from you Republicans was the phrase death panel. Well, let’s get real. Just open your eyes for a change. Trump was responsible for killing thousands of American people; more than the civil war; more than the entire state of North Dakota’s population. Now there are your death panels. Give me a break, tell the truth for once.

~

There are 12 major cities in this country that all have broken the crime and murder records for 2021. All of these cities are run by democrats. Coincidence? I think not.

~

United we stand, divided we fall. Just think about that. The government is dividing us, whether you are pro-vax or anti-vax. Give that some thought.

~

So the democrats want to cancel the student loan debt. Okay, I’ve got a deal for you. You cancel my credit card debt and I’ll go along with canceling your student loan debt. Is it a deal? I doubt it.

~

To all you democrats out there, I have a serious question. How can you go through life being afraid of your own shadow?

~

The Omicron variant reportedly has mild symptoms, like soreness and exhaustion, the same thing you feel after a hard day’s work. No wonder liberals are terrified of it.

~

News flash. How about that fake Jan. 6 insurrection in Washington, D.C. Bill O’Reilly’s tour with President Trump just disclosed that President Trump suggested to Nancy Pelosi, who was in charge of the Jan. 6 security detail, that 10,000 National Guard troops be stationed throughout Washington, D.C. to keep the peace. Pelosi turned that down quite fast. Can you say deception?

~

How pathetic is it that the democrats used the deadly tornado tragedy to try to prop up their climate agenda and the Green New Deal. There are fewer tornadoes now than there were. Follow the science. Check it out. It’s called weather.

~

Trump’s former lawyer, Sidney Powell, was on Fox News, and she herself said that any reasonable person can see that she was lying to you guys. You have to be a fool to believe Trump. She basically came out and told you that you are unreasonable; well, believe that you will. Look what’s happening to Mark Meadows. The hell with Trump, he’s the worst president we ever had.

~

You have got to believe some kind of fool if you believe Fox News; they have Sean Hannity and Laura Ingram, and they knew Trump was in trouble, and they blew it off like it was no big deal. Even Sidney Powell suggested you have to be unreasonable to believe her lies. Yet you people still suck it in.

~

Republican governors and members of congress that opposed the infrastructure bill are now bragging about collecting the benefits and asking for more. Remember this hypocrisy when you go to the polls next time.

~

So Captain Milktoast, currently pretending to be president, threatened Putin with economic sanctions if Russia invades Ukraine. Putin is not afraid of Biden and his lapdog cadre of Pentagon generals. It’s doubtful that Xi Jinping, Communist China’s “leader”, is afraid of them either. An invasion in Eastern Europe will likely beget another in Asia, so be prepared to hear Taiwan has been overwhelmed too. If a powerful conservative like Donald Trump was still the leader of the free world, these communists would be genuinely fearful of an American military response. But as things are now they’re not afraid, because Biden won’t do anything meaningful about it, and both Russia and China know it. Those who voted for Biden bear responsibility for upcoming events, just like they bear responsibility for his shameful Afghanistan withdrawal debacle. Be careful how you vote. You get the president you deserve! — Ponytail Scott

~

Twelve democrat led cities hit all time high homicide rates. Nancy Pelosi says she does not know what is causing the crime wave. Can you say “defund the police” Nancy?

~

Received the formal notice from SSA reflecting the 2022 5.9% increase – also noticed a 14.3% increase in Medicare Insurance cost.

~

Do you think the anti-socialism folks in the tornado-stricken places will welcome the socialist FEMA aid?

~

President Biden believes he cannot impose his religious beliefs on others. Seems okay to me. Would you like it if you were required to follow a religion that had beliefs you couldn’t accept?

~

Trump signed the Afghanistan withdrawal agreement with a committed date for it in February 2020, a year and a half before the actual withdrawal. There was no panicked retreat.

~

The Trump acolytes claiming the Vice President has the ability to block an election are overlooking one small detail – it would allow Vice President Harris to block the 2024 election. And Harris has already been legally declared VP – so don’t try that counter-argument.