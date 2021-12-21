Lockheed Martin donates $210,000 to Wreaths Across America 

On Dec. 16, national nonprofit Wreaths Across America (WAA) announced that Lockheed Martin Corporation made a $210,000 donation to help ensure the mission to Remember the fallen, Honor those that serve and their families, and Teach the next generation about the value of our freedom is carried out in communities across the country.

“Lockheed Martin proudly supports Wreaths Across America and its mission to remember, honor, and teach,” said Meagan Campion, Lockheed Martin director, social impact.

Campion added, “About one in five Lockheed Martin employees has served in uniform, so this gesture is personal to many of our colleagues. We are grateful for this solemn opportunity to honor all those who have served.”

Through this donation, Lockheed Martin sponsored nearly 15,000 wreaths for placement at grave markers of veterans from all backgrounds on Saturday, Dec. 18, and as part of National Wreaths Across America Day.

The wreaths were to be distributed to nearly 30 locations across the U.S. Locations include Arlington National Cemetery and the following: Bay Pines National Cemetery, Beaufort National Cemetery, Beverly National Cemetery, Branford Cemetery, Crownsville Veterans Cemetery, Dallas Fort Worth National Cemetery, Florida National Cemetery, Fort Logan National Cemetery, Garden of Memories Memorial Park, Goleta Cemetery District, Greenwood Cemetery, Lancaster Cemetery, Little Rock National Cemetery, Los Gatos Memorial Park, Marietta National Cemetery, New Brocton City Cemetery, Pikes Peak National Cemetery, Pine Ridge Cemetery, Saint Stanislaus Cathedral PNCC Cemetery, Sarasota National Cemetery, South Florida National Cemetery, Titusville Brevard County Veterans Cemetery, Valhalla Memory Garden, Valley Forge National Historic Park, Wood National Cemetery, Woodlawn Cemetery, Woodlawn Memorial Park, and Woodlawn National Cemetery.

“The veterans we honor committed themselves unselfishly at the most critical moments in our nation’s history,” said Karen Worcester, WAA’s executive director, adding, “The generous support of Lockheed Martin ensures that we will be able to fulfill our mission in remembrance of these brave men and women.”

Wreaths Across America is the non-profit organization best known for placing wreaths on veteran’s headstones at Arlington National Cemetery. However, in 2020, the organization placed more than 1.7 million sponsored veterans’ wreaths at 2,557 participating locations nationwide.

To volunteer or support, visit www.wreathsacrossamerica.org, find the locations page and type in your town and/or state. Locally, ceremonies took place in Tioga County, and you can read more on that in this week’s publication.