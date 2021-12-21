Letter: Freedom loving citizens must unite

Dear Editor,

The Democrats have control of our country currently and the leadership has come under control of the Globalist Radicals that are trying to implement their Global Great Reset. They need to take this country out of the way first so they can proceed.

This is why they had to TAKE the 2020 election and the Georgia Senate runoff in January. Four more years of Trump would have probably put an end to their long progressing plan. It’s on fast track now because of how Trump has exposed them.

If their agenda is left unchecked we will lose our freedoms, rights, savings, religion, and everything our constitution stands for.

We have to realize, currently all our Democrat representatives are following leadership like a flock of sheep, while too many of our Republicans are playing soft ball to the Democrats hard ball.

WHAT CAN WE DO?

We MUST SPEAK OUT, NOT CONFORM to the unconstitutional mandates, plus identify and support our true patriots that are willing to stand up for us and our country.

Mike Lindell (My Pillow) has shown his patriotism and fight by raising his Frankspeech.com website that offers us truth in what is really going on and some things we might do. He has hard facts about the election that needs to get to the Supreme Court.

The religious based, Faith and Freedom Coalition (ffcoalition.com) tells you exactly how they are using your contributions and how far out they are reaching.

President Trump (like him or not) is a true patriot. I can tolerate him if he can help us save our country.

There are many patriot politicians across our country that WE MUST identify and support.

Every freedom-loving citizen must stand up now to save our great country. Prayer should also be part of our priority.

Respectfully,

Bruce Beckert

South New Berlin, N.Y.