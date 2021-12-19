What’s Happening for the week of December 19, 2021

What’s Happening – send dated church, school, social or non-profit event information (50 words or less) to the Owego Pennysaver, Attention: Wendy Post, 181-183 Front St., Owego, N.Y. 13827, or e-mail wpost@owegopennysaver.com. Please send notices at least three weeks in advance of the event. Space available, your event will appear.

Do you have a drug problem? Narcotics Anonymous may be able to help. There will be an open meeting on Thursdays at 6:30 p.m. at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, located at 117 Main St. in Owego.

DECEMBER

Make and Take Kits for the month of December; Glass Block Decorations, Van Etten Library, 6 Gee St., Van Etten. Call (607) 589-4435, ext. 3 to arrange a time to pick up your kit.

Congregate Lunch at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego, Monday thru Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Suggested contribution is $4 for those aged 60 and older and $6 for those under 60. Meal includes entrée, side dishes, beverage, and dessert. Download their monthly menu at www.tiogaopp.org/nutrition.

Chair Yoga for Older Adults meets every Wednesday morning from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Call (607) 687-4120 for more information.

DECEMBER 19

CANCELED: Breakfast with the Grinch, previously scheduled at the Candor Fire Station, has been canceled.

American Legion Sunday Breakfast with weekly specials, 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., 263 Front St., Owego.

Holiday Craft Show, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Newark Valley Fire Station, Route 38, Newark Valley. For more information, email to jthompson2@stny.rr.com.

DECEMBER 20

Winter Wonderland Holiday event at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego, from 12:45 p.m. to 2 p.m. Enjoy light refreshments and a holiday performance by the Owego Free Academy Music Department. Call (607) 687-4120 for more information.

DECEMBER 21

CANCELED: Tioga County Legislative 2nd Legislative Workshop, 10 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Berkshire Free Library’s 3rd Tuesday Monthly Board of Trustees Meeting, 7 p.m. at the Berkshire Free Library or via Zoom. Contact Fran at BFL@htva.net for more information.

DECEMBER 22

Zoom Cooking Class for Kids, 11 a.m. to noon. Contact Joan Shultz or Donna Gibson at (607) 258-1208 or email to jes49@cornell.edu for the zoom link. Groceries will be provided before each class.

Free Holiday Breakfast for Senior Citizens in the Newark Valley School District, 8 to 10 a.m., Newark Valley Fire Station, Route 38, Newark Valley. For more information, call the high school at 642-8351.

DECEMBER 23

Cancelled: ACT Free Community Dinner, First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego.

DECEMBER 26

American Legion Sunday Breakfast with weekly specials, 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., 263 Front St., Owego.

DECEMBER 31

VFW Friday Night Dinner – Taco Bar, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., VFW, Main Street, Owego. From 7:30 to 11 p.m. there will be karaoke with Tommy D.

JANUARY 3

The First Special and Organizational Tioga County Legislature Meeting of 2022, 9 a.m., Edward D. Hubbard Auditorium of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

JANUARY 4

Tioga County Health and Human Services Meeting, 8:30 a.m., Edward D. Hubbard Auditorium of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Information Technology and Communications Meeting, 9:30 a.m., Edward D. Hubbard Auditorium of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Administrative Services (County Clerk, Historian, Real Property, Veterans and Elections) Meeting, 10:30 a.m., Edward D. Hubbard Auditorium of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Economic Development, Planning, Tourism and Agriculture Meeting, 1 p.m., Edward D. Hubbard Auditorium of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Public Safety, Probation, DWI and Coroner Meeting, 2:30 p.m., Edward D. Hubbard Auditorium of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

JANUARY 6

Tioga County Public Works and Capital Projects Meeting, 9 a.m., Edward D. Hubbard Auditorium of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Personnel, ADA and Right to Know Meeting, 10:30 a.m., Edward D. Hubbard Auditorium of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Legislative (1st monthly Legislative Workshop) and Legislative Support Meeting 1 p.m., Edward D. Hubbard Auditorium of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

JANUARY 7

VFW Friday Dinner – Chicken Parm with Spaghetti, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Main Street, Owego.

JANUARY 8

7th Annual Dan Manwaring Memorial Free Throw Knights of Columbus Championship for all boys and girls ages nine through 14, 10 a.m., Tioga Central High School gym. Registration starts at 9 a.m. and admission is free.

Free Spinning and Weaving Lessons, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Noble Room in Newark Valley’s Post Office Building. For more details, call Denise Tarbox at (607) 642-5568 or email to sdtarbox@frontier.com.

JANUARY 10

Newark Valley Central School District Board of Education Meeting, 5:30 p.m., District Office, 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.

JANUARY 11

The First Regular Tioga County Legislative Meeting of 2022, noon at the Edward D. Hubbard Auditorium of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Finance, Legal and Safety Meeting 10:30 a.m., Edward D. Hubbard Auditorium of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

JANUARY 13

SVE Board of Education Business Meeting, 7 p.m., SVE Middle School, 1 Center St., Spencer.

JANUARY 14

VFW Friday Dinner – Beef Stroganoff with Peas, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Main Street, Owego.

JANUARY 15

Karaoke with DJ Thadeus, 7 to 11 p.m., VFW, Main Street, Owego.

JANUARY 20

Legislative (2nd Legislative Workshop) 10 a.m., Edward D. Hubbard Auditorium of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

JANUARY 21

VFW Friday Dinner – Hawaiian Pork, Rice with Vegetable Kabob, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Main Street, Owego.

JANUARY 24

Newark Valley Central School District Board of Education Meeting, 5:30 p.m., District Office, 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.

JANUARY 27

SVE Board of Education Workshop, 7 p.m., SVE Middle School, 1 Center St., Spencer.

JANUARY 28

VFW Friday Dinner – Roast Beef with Mashed Potatoes, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Main Street, Owego.

JANUARY 29

Karaoke with Tommy D., 5 to 11 p.m., VFW, Main Street, Owego.

FEBRUARY 12

Free Spinning and Weaving Lessons, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Noble Room in Newark Valley’s PO Building. Details– Denise Tarbox: (607) 642-5568 sdtarbox@frontier.com.

FEBRUARY 14

Newark Valley Central School District Board of Education Meeting, 5:30 p.m., District Office, 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.

FEBRUARY 17

SVE Board of Education Business Meeting, 7 p.m., SVE Middle School, 1 Center St., Spencer.

FEBRUARY 28

Newark Valley Central School District Board of Education Meeting, 5:30 p.m., District Office, 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.

MARCH 10

SVE Board of Education Business Meeting, 7 p.m., SVE Middle School, 1 Center St., Spencer.

MARCH 12

Free Spinning and Weaving Lessons, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Noble Room in Newark Valley’s Post Office Building. For more details, call Denise Tarbox at (607) 642-5568 or email to sdtarbox@frontier.com.

MARCH 24

SVE Board of Education Workshop, 7 p.m., SVE Middle School, 1 Center St., Spencer.

APRIL 7

SVE Board of Education Business Meeting, 7 p.m., SVE Middle School, 1 Center St., Spencer.