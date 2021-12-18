Candor Historical Society holds successful cardinal drawing

The Candor Historical Society held their Cardinal Raffle drawing on Dec. 6, at the Candor History Center. The entire Board of Directors was on hand for this major event, including a handful of members, World Class Carver Roger Westgate, and Todd Trencansky from Tioga State Bank, who drew the winning number. Ginny Dawson, from Candor, although not present, held the lucky ticket.

In an effort to raise money for the History Center’s renovation projects, Roger Westgate donated his creative talents by hand carving a cardinal to be raffled off, with all the proceeds going to the Historical Society. The $4,080 raised through this raffle will be added to a previous grant from the Tioga County Senior Citizens Foundation, which will allow the Historical Society to complete the indoor, handicapped bathroom project.

While renovations projects may seem hit or miss to some, funding is a major drawback, and the cost of materials in an issue. But the Board is actively keeping their eye on the bottom line, and dealing with the more important issues as they arise. For those wishing to make a donation, you may do so through their PayPal Giving Fund using the button on the Candor History website: candorhistoricalsociety.weebly.com. The Giving Fund charges no fees. It is like regular PayPal in that you can have the money taken directly from your bank account, or use a credit or debit card. You can also use the Amazon Smile link on the right when shopping at Amazon, and the Historical Society will get a donation from Amazon.

The History Center is open on Monday from 9 a.m. to noon, or by appointment. Visit the center and check out the new displays, including the “Houses of Candor” and “Candor 4th of July Through the Years.” For additional times to visit, contact Georgia Westgate at (607) 659-7769 or Nancy Riggs at (607) 759-4001. Please note that masks are required for unvaccinated individuals.

The Historical Society wishes to thank everyone who participated or purchased a ticket for this event, and to those who have donated in the past, and volunteers who help to sustain the Candor Historical Society.