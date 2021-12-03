Tioga County Public Health announces their Employee of the Quarter 

Katie Wait was recently named the 2021 Employee of the 3rd Quarter for Tioga County Public Health. Wait joined the department in May 2019 as a Public Health Educator and Emergency Preparedness Coordinator.

In a prepared release, Tioga County Public Health wrote, “Wait has been an instrumental member of our team throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. One of her more noteworthy assignments has been scheduling and coordinating COVID-19 vaccination clinics throughout the county. She has also recruited many new members to be part of the Tioga County Medical Reserve Corps. Without this group of volunteers, many of our COVID-19 vaccination clinics would not have been able to take place.”

Wait is also a Case Investigator, and more recently has taken on the role of being a COVID-19 School Liaison for Waverly and Spencer School Districts. Outside of Emergency Preparedness work, according to the department, Katie loves being able to do health education work.

The department wrote, “She has a creative eye and is always willing to assist with whatever project is handed to her. Katie also has a great working relationship with many other agencies in the county and is a positive representative for our department on different committees she participates in.”

Outside of work, Wait enjoys spending time with her husband Joe and going for long motorcycle rides.