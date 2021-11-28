Tioga County COVID-19 Update for November 17, 2021 – November 23, 2021

Tioga County’s Public Health Department recently released the COVID-19 case breakdown in Tioga County, N.Y. from Nov. 17 to Nov. 23 as follows.

According to the department there were 215 new cases during this time frame, with 100 unvaccinated and 87 vaccinated; there were 21 children under 12 reported as having tested positive for COVID, and there were seven individuals with an unknown vaccination status; there were eight hospitalizations. Sadly, there were two deaths reported during this period. There are currently 264 active cases.

Data is a snapshot of what is reported to the health department via different venues. Vaccination status is self-reported by the positive case or the parent / guardian during the case investigation.

Deaths related to COVID-19 are reported to the department in different ways. Tioga County is not always notified when a death occurs. Various factors may impact the severity of one’s COVID-19 illness including underlying health conditions and vaccination status. The COVID-19 vaccine offers protection against severe illness and hospitalization. The health department encourages eligible individuals to get vaccinated.

The health department is noticing that many of the positive cases are experiencing respiratory symptoms like runny nose, congestion, sore throat and cough, especially in the younger population and those who are fully vaccinated. While many may have a mild case of COVID-19, they continue to see more serious cases occur where individuals experience fever, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and shortness of breath.

There continues to be concern for those who have underlying health conditions that leave them more susceptible to serious illness and hospitalization, along with children under the age of five who are too young to be vaccinated.

With the holidays coming up, the health department wants to remind the community to celebrate safely.

In their weekly brief, the department wrote, “Get your flu shot, COVID-19 vaccine, and get your booster shot. If you are experiencing any symptoms of COVID-19 or another illness, do not host or attend a gathering and contact your health care provider. If possible, social distance from other families at Thanksgiving dinner.”

They added, “Tioga County Public Health hopes you are able to safely enjoy time with your friends and family this Thanksgiving.”

For reporting positive at-home test results, call (607) 687-8600 (option 1). Vaccine locations can be found at www.vaccines.gov/, you can find testing locations at https://get-tested-covid19.org/ or visit the New York State Dashboard at https://coronavirus.health.ny.gov/covid-19-testing-tracker.

You can also find more information from Tioga County Public Health by visiting ph.tiogacountyny.gov or www.facebook.com/tiogacountypublichealth.