Lights on the River to illuminate the sky on Friday!

Will there be leaves blowing on the ground, or will a blanket of snow illuminate the night on Dec. 3, and during the annual Lights on the River event slated for 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. in downtown Owego, N.Y. Things begin to light up throughout the evening with activities abound, and then culminates with a fireworks display at 8 p.m. In fact, the Purple Lightning Band will be lit up and marching around the venue. The band will begin on Lake Street at around 6 p.m.

This year’s event has a theme, Whoville, which will delight guests of all ages with a range of activities taking place throughout the four-hour event. Look for Betty Lou Who and Martha to “Get Framed”, a popular activity that can be found on Lake Street and Front Street during the event.

In addition to the transformation to the small village so many remember from the Dr. Seuss Classic, there will be the lighting of the lights by Village of Owego Mayor Mike Barrata and Chamber President and CEO Sabrina Henrique at the Courthouse Square at 6 p.m., and a performance from the Owego Free Academy musicians and performing artists on the Courthouse Steps, followed by a community carol sing.

Highlighting the “Whoville” theme, the performing artists are inviting the community for this gathering of voices from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., and during which time the village lights will be lit.

And Whoville wouldn’t feel the same without The Grinch, who (no pun intended) will be at the Courthouse Square from 5:45 p.m. to 6:45 p.m. In fact, The Grinch, who seems to be growing in popularity despite his grumpy appearance, was eager to approach organizers about attending the event, further prompting the Whoville theme for the evening.

Other activities include, but are not limited to, photography at the Courthouse Square with a Whoville backdrop from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.; a Barbershop Quartet, Group Therapy, who will be strolling throughout from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.; the “Starling Harmony Trio” will be at the Visitors Center on Front Street from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.; Dough Welch, a magician, will be moving around the downtown venue from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.; Nate the Great will entertain with a Street Show from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.; and Juggler Will Stafford will be entertaining around the venue from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Friday Night’s event will offer street food for purchase by Owego Rotary, Owego Kiwanis, the Elks Lodge, VFW Post 1371, and various vendors such as Pig Vycious BBQ, Millstreet Carmelcorn, Vail Fried Dough and Oreos, Pitstop Popcorn, Pinkies BBQ – donuts, and others.

The downtown merchants will also be open, with many of the shops and restaurants offering their own entertainment and specials. The Owego Kitchen’s Back Alley Pig will be open for outdoor food service as well.

Tioga State Bank will be projecting a movie between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. on their building wall on Lake Street, and will be serving popcorn!

Guests can head over to Black Cat Gallery on Front Street to Write a Letter to Santa.

The Tioga Arts Council, on Front Street, will be making holiday cards. Out in front of the Owego Pennysaver and the arts council will be one of several local groups, Girl Scout Troop 40514 of Apalachin. The scouts will have 100 free goodie and gift bags for local youth that stop by their table. They will also have a photo op area made by the scouts and information on how to join, if interested. Other non-profit groups are also expected to be at the event.

For Friday’s event, Lake Street and Front Street, between Church and Court Streets, will be closed effective 4 p.m. and until 9 p.m.

In a notice from Chief Joseph Kennedy of the Owego Police Department, he noted that there would be no on street parking allowed in that area. They noted that all vehicles must be moved from Lake Street and Front Street by 4 p.m.

During the fireworks, which are scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. from Draper Park, the Court Street Bridge, Park Street, and Front Street from Church Street to Academy Street will all be closed off from 7:30 p.m. until the conclusion of the fireworks, and when the area is cleared by officials.

For more information about Lights on the River, or any other event sponsored by the Historic Owego Marketplace, visit www.owego.org.