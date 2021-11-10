Readers’ Column for the week of November 7, 2021

You may call The Owego Pennysaver Readers’ Column at (607) 687-2378 24-hours a day, or email comments to readerscolumn@stny.rr.com. We reserve the right to revise or reject any message.

My wife and I spent three days cleaning up a forgotten Cemetery in Newark Valley. This is the second one we have cleaned. Wondering if anyone knows who can be called to straighten and repair some of the old stones. Respect should be shown to these people, many born in the 1700 and 1800’s. The state should have funds set aside for the cemeteries. Instead of our government sending billions of American tax dollars to rebuild other countries, money should be available to take care of the final resting place of the people who built America.

Did a large meteor hit us many years ago? I just noticed, if you check any topographical map, you would see a perfect circle with the center between Spencer and Van Etten. If you start from Owego the outer rim goes to Nichols, Waverly, Chemung, Elmira, Horseheads, Catharine, Cayuta Lake, Robert H. Treman State Park, and Ithaca. There are no cities on its way back to Owego, but there is a valley that outlines the outer rim of this perfect circle. Just wondering, was this perfect circle caused by a meteor strike many years ago?

In February of this year, the Village of Newark Valley taxpayers were told we would be hiring an office clerk, which we did, because one [might] be leaving. Nine months later and we still have three office personnel. Just curious, why?

Do you know why OACSD “mandates” masks, social distancing, testing, quarantining, etc.? Because they took the money! Close to 5 million dollars over two years. Look up H.R. 6800 – The Heroes Act. Go to Division A, Title VI, Dept. of Education, “State Fiscal Stabilization Fund.” “Take the money – follow CDC guidelines.” How’s that for “follow the science?”

Increasing restrictive / secret legends are being added to emails from NYS, municipalities and public schools. This was attached to a Freedom of Information Request response; “CONFIDENTIALITY NOTE: The information contained in this transmission is intended only for the personal and confidential use of the recipient. If you have received this transmission and you are not a recipient as listed above, you have received this transmission in error and any review, dissemination, distribution or copying of this transmission is strictly prohibited. If you have received this transmission in error, please immediately call the sender and delete this transmission from your system.” If you think this out, it is written to confuse and intimidate. It does not make sense, yet its use is increasing. Shouldn’t confidentiality (secrecy) of government (public institutions) scare the devil out of you? Strictly prohibited by who and what authority? Maybe there should be secret police? This is intimidation by governments and was initiated by Boss Cuomo.

For the record, the “concerned parents and citizens” who made these archaic and dangerous demands in last weeks’ Pennysaver DO NOT speak for all parents and citizens of Tioga County – not even close. In fact, this temper tantrum sounds more like immature children than thinking adults. What century are you even living in? Emotional vomit like this has no place in public discourse. Most of these decisions are out of the hands of our Superintendent and school board anyway.

To the person looking for squirrels, they are all in the Village of Owego. They either run the Owego school district, they’re on the board, or they’re elected officials running the village of Owego or employed by the village of Owego. But, if you can’t find lots of squirrels in Owego, the rest of them all moved to Washington and they work for Joe Biden. So, that’s where all the squirrels are.

I’m wondering how the village of Newark Valley buys a house on 9 Brooks St. for $129,000? Where did that money come from?

In the most recent edition of the Owego Pennysaver there was a full-page advertisement directed at the Owego Board of Education. The ad and the demands literally go against public health guidelines. I support their right to say what they want, however words can and do have consequences. Masks and mandates are not up to parental discretion. The ad also targeted critical race theory, which these people are against; it’s literally not being taught in school, and to bring it to the forefront of your concerns says a lot more about the authors than they likely intended. In conclusion I would like to thank the many good employees at our local schools who have to deal with this daily; it’s not easy I’m sure, and you all are doing your best. To the authors of this advertisement, if you don’t like public schools, focus on community over your personal needs. I suggest you pull your kids and enroll them in private school right down the road in Ithaca. Signed, an actual concerned parents and citizen of Tioga County.

I’m happy to see the progressive democrats have voted down the infrastructure bill. For the last 10 years residents of the Village of Owego have been getting railroaded on the cost of sewer. It is 30 to 40 times more the cost of other villages and cities and nothing ever gets done about it. They just keep coming after the poor, stuck, village residents.

If anybody, a governor or anybody else touches somebody they should be reported or something. Also, have you ever heard of a quick slap? That should be very noticeable.

Thank you to the Lions Club for the wonderful meal for seniors. Also, the most two important things; they recited the pledge allegiance to the flag and sang God Bless America. It was a wonderful evening with friends.

The Governor of New York getting the COVID shot is about as false as the Democrat Party.

A better and cheaper response to rape and murder might be family retribution.

If there is a lawyer involved after an accident, it’s not about the money for the person that was injured, it’s about how much the lawyer is going to get. He is going to get a big chunk of it. That is his motivation.

How would you feel if you knew that your mother wanted to get an abortion when she was pregnant with you but it was denied and that you were an unwanted child? How would that make you feel?

Hollywood has no imagination today. All they’ve been airing are the old movies and old shows. They need some creativity.

An exciting high school football game would be between Tioga Center and Maine Endwell, and my bet on the win would probably end up being Tioga Center.

The letter to Superintendent Green and the Owego Apalachin School Board Members on page 5 in this week’s Owego Pennysaver should be sent to every school board in this country. It’s time for people to stand up for what they believe in.

Congratulations to the Owego Free Academy boys’ soccer team for winning the Section 4 title. It’s been a great year, a great group of boys, best of friends. They really came together strong as a team. Thanks to the coaching staff, athletic director, the fans, and even the bus drivers for helping them bring the win home. It’s been a great year. Congratulations boys!

As it is every year in the country, the teachers of the Owego Apalachin school district are true heroes. They are the ones that teach our kids and educate our kids. It’s not the superintendent, it’s not the assistant superintendent, it’s not the athletic director, and it’s not the rest of the administration. It’s the teachers that are the true heroes and you will always find they have an open door, but you’ll always often find that the administrators and the school board people do not have an open-door policy. What a shame. Just always keep it in mind; the teachers are the educators; the teachers make it happen.

Thank you to the concerned parents and citizens of Tioga County for your paid ad addressed to the school board and for standing up and saying what most of us have been thinking but not knowing how to voice it. You did just that, superbly. I pray all the other school districts will follow suit. If I had school age children there would be no way they would be going to public school. Please state in The Owego Pennysaver how we can all begin to speak out and turn this terrible tide taking over our country.

This is the third time I’m calling about this. I wish you guys would put this in The Owego Pennysaver because this is really serious. I’m not getting my bills and stuff and we are late on payments. Is anybody on West Main Street in Apalachin having trouble with their mail? I’m getting other people’s mail and other people are getting mine. I would appreciate it.

I read the full-page ad about the residents of the Owego School District and their demands of the school board. I do agree that the school board meetings should be open to the public and not just them, too. The rest of their demands are state mandates and cannot be changed by the school board. Someone did not do their homework. Maybe those parents could either homeschool their children or they could attend a private school. As for children wearing masks, I work with children in the Tioga County School District and the kids do not complain about wearing masks; it’s the adults that complain about wearing them.

I just want to say a big thank you to the town of Candor highway department for mowing along the sides of the road. The person really did a good job.

I would just like to say with how disgusted I am with the outcome of the election for the highway superintendent for the town of Owego. I can’t believe you elected a man with zero experience to run your highway department. No experience, wow!

I’m looking to find an Avon lady that might be in the Apalachin or Vestal area. I can’t find an Avon lady anymore. They can call me at (607) 748-2942.

I live in Vestal near Ross corners off of Route 434 near Apalachin. I’m looking for somebody to shovel for me when the snow starts. If interested, call (607) 748-2942.

There was a full-page ad taken out last week by the “Concerned Parents and Citizens of Tioga County.” The notice addressed the Owego school board and shed light on the lack of transparency with tactics used to limit input from parents. The latest election in Virginia is proof that the overwhelming majority of belief held by both political parties demands that the final say always be given to the parents of the children, and not the board when it comes to what is taught in school. I am looking for more information as to how to join or donate to this important cause and organization. I have not been able to find any information online on this group and am hoping someone could give that information or grow this organization to the point of more power and influence. If we the people don’t stand up, who will? Few things in life have lasting importance. The infestation of a child’s Mind is important.

National Political Viewpoints

“Decline provokes more hiding [Pandora Papers], and that in turn worsens decline. The downward spiral is engaged. Moreover, attempts to distract an increasingly anxious public – demonizing immigrants, scapegoating China, and engaging in culture wars – show diminishing returns. Empire decline proceeds but remains widely denied or ignored as if it did not matter. The old rituals of conventional politics, economics, and culture proceed. Only their tones have become those of deep social divisions, bitter recriminations, and overt internal hostilities proliferating across the landscape. These mystify as well as upset the many Americans who still need to deny that crises have beset U.S. capitalism and that its empire is in decline.” [How the Troubled US Empire Could Quickly Fall Apart — Richard D. Wolff. Independent Media Institute. Oct. 29, 2021]

Biden alert! Why can’t his supporters remember that the patriot, Joseph Biden, received five draft deferments? Somebody went to Nam in his place. What happened? Support Biden at your own peril.

~

A lot of people who spent time convincing their kids that there is no boogeyman hiding in the closet just voted for someone that told them there’s a boogeyman hiding in the closet.

~

If you voted for the clean water and air amendment but also for the Republicans that have demonstrated that they want to cut the regulations then guess what, you need to do some serious soul searching.

~

Follow the news. The Justice Department is planning to charge Trump in the deaths of 130,000 Americans who died from his faulty handling of the COVID program. What has this guy ever done but dodge the draft and cause misery across the country?

~

So now the idiot in chief wants to give “separated at the border” illegal aliens $450,000 per person. Like maybe over $1 million per family. Impeach Biden now!

~

Another great example of big oil making profits at the expense of the American people; they had an 80% increase profit over last year. That’s ridiculous! The people need to be cared for, need to have adequate resources and not have gouging companies like oil. That is just not right. It’s just another way to destroy our poor planet.

~

The oil and energy companies and the automobile industry and many other industries are polluting the atmosphere for half a century and it will not stop voluntarily.

~

Recently I heard on the news about Joe Biden making an appearance in some state, I forgot where, to support some democrat running for governor. While he was speaking several people were shouting him down. That’s how I feel about him. Personally I would rather have Donald Trump in again. I’d rather have Donald Trump for president that Joe Biden.

~

Can you imagine what it will cost taxpayers if the Supreme Court makes it legal to carry loaded concealed weapons in public places? Think of the cost of all the self-defense trials that are going to occur when people who are charged with discharging their weapon end up in court. The cost to taxpayers will be phenomenal. It will be in numbers we never conceived before. Our taxes are high enough. We don’t need concealed guns!

~

Get ready to vote, it’s for real. Donald J. Trump and JFK Jr. for president and vice president in 2024. Get ready to vote!

~

So you are never going to vote again because your pet project didn’t get fully done in nine months’ time. One man is expected to do in that short time what congress didn’t do for decades. On top of this, he’s been dealing with all the emergencies that were left behind and he had to deal with those who did nothing or put up roadblocks continuously. Where would we be now if George Washington had quit after the first disastrous year of war and had gone home to plant potatoes?

~

Just the facts – We are not coming for your guns, we just want common sense gun laws; Critical Race Theory is not taught in public schools, grades Pre-K-12; those who attacked the Capitol on Jan. 6 are home grown terrorists, not patriots; want to get back to “normal” and “unmask” children in school, get vaccinated; and finally, President Trump did not win the 2020 Presidential election.