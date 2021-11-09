Shared Services plan revealed for 2021

Tioga County Shared Services unanimously approved a new plan for this year during a Nov. 3 meeting that if approved by the state will save the county close to $800,000 in the first year. Put together at the last second, the new service agreement is specific to a new health benefit program for retirees of Tioga County government.

“It won’t be finalized until we submit it to the state; but with the new plan, the county will save $770,000 in the first year on health benefits for retirees in Tioga County government with a program that we are sharing with Broome County,” said Martha Sauerbrey, chair of the Tioga County Legislature.

According to Sauerbrey, the Shared Service Panel, for which she is also chair, meets annually as mandated by the state to search for ways to save money through shared service programs. The panel has met four times over the past year to devise the plan and an additional three to share their progress with the public and press.

An example of previous programs includes an IT agreement between the County, the Town of Owego, and other municipalities.

“The state since 2018 has been promoting shared services between towns and counties and the state goal is more shared services to save tax dollars. This is a mandate that comes from the state, and we are obligated to participate every year,” Sauerbrey said.

Initially Sauerbrey said the panel struggled to find anything new for this year and only came up with the new plan at the last second.

“Originally we had not come up with a plan, but this came through at the last minute and this is why we are pushing it through,” said Sauerbrey.

If approved by the county legislature and then the state, the new plan would allow for Tioga to partner with the Medicare Advantage program through Broome County, also known as the Broome County Purchasing Alliance.

“It’s a Medicare Advantage plan for retirees and their spouses,” Sauerbrey said.

According to Sauerbrey, since 2018 the state has been promoting shared service agreements by allowing up to 95 percent matching funds for projects that are shown to save taxpayer dollars. Originally there were three potential plans for consideration, however UnitedHealthcare was chosen as the vendor.

“That is why it is so complicated,” said Sauerbrey.

Also included in the plan is that the Owego-Apalachin Central School District will partner with Capital Region BOCES to create a cross contract for a prescription drug plan and management under the project name of New York State Pharmacy Purchasing Coalition.

According to documents shared by Sauerbrey, this aspect of the plan is expected to realize a savings of $275,000. The effective start date will be Jan. 1 2022.

“As of this date, the County continues to work on finalizing the details of the 2022 Shared Services Plan with a certified savings for implementation of this plan effective Jan. 1, 2022,” said Sauerbrey in a prepared statement.

With the work of the shared service panel now done for the year, it is already time to begin to look forward to the process of finding a new project for next year.

“Next year we will meet again with the panel of towns and villages and see if anyone has a new plan,” Sauerbrey added.