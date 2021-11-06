OA Schools and Boys and Girls Club announce partnership

The Tioga County Boys and Girls Club (TCBGC), located at 231 Erie St. in Owego, N.Y., is partnering with the Owego-Apalachin Central School District (OACSD) on a new venture that starts the week of Nov. 8.

Students in third through sixth grade within the school district will be able to take part in a free program after school that will feature extra-curricular and enrichment activities hosted at the Club. This new program, operating from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays, is also open to those who are currently enrolled in the Owego-Apalachin After-School Care program.

A free TCBGC membership allowing access to the Club and its year-round programs is part of the registration. In addition, transportation will be made available.

A ribbon cutting was held on Oct. 25 at the Club that brought together staff and board members from TCBGC, OACSD officials, the Tioga Chamber, and other guests.

Jill Teeter, the Club’s executive director, remarked, “We are so appreciative to enter this partnership with OACSD. They are helping us break down some of the barriers, such as transportation,” and added, “This [partnership] will help us serve more youth in the area.”

Teeter explained that the Club features more than 15,000 square feet, houses two gyms, a fitness center, a playground, a lighted outdoor sports field, and an indoor center. She said that the Club’s mission, since 1945, has always been to help area youth reach their full potential by providing a safe place to learn and grow and to develop character, among other attributes.

Corey Green, OACSD superintendent, commented, “We are thrilled at this partnership, and we think it creates endless opportunities for students and families in our community. We are excited about the opportunity not only after school, but the exposure students will have to the Club [outside of school].”

Teeter and Green explained that the partnership is an expansion of efforts from the school district into the community. At the Club, youth will be able to get involved with STEAM activities, the arts and science-related games. In addition, youth can use the gym and outside athletic fields to participate in organized activities, enjoy the game room for air hockey or ping-pong or get help with homework, just to name a few.

Teeter also explained that she wants to work alongside families to assist in tailoring the programs going forward to meet the needs of the youth.

The initial deadline to register for the program was set for Oct. 29, but spots may still be available. Teeter said that the TCBGC needed to gauge how many youth were expected so that transportation and staffing needs could be planned accordingly.

Contact the Club at (607) 687-0690 for updated information. For more specific details about the program, view a link from the school district’s website, www.oacsd.org/article/564425. You can also find the registration form at www.familyid.com/programs/boys-and-girls-club-of-tioga-county-youth-membership-registration.