Poppies for Veterans

The first nationwide distribution of Poppies by the VFW of the United States of America was in May 1922. Inspired by the poem in “Flanders Fields”, written by Col. John McCrae, Buddy Poppies are assembled by veterans in need and disabled veterans, affording them additional income and a form of therapy.

Since this year is completely different because of COVID-19, the VFW 1371 Auxiliary Poppy Chairman, Dorolyn Perry, has started a campaign to place poppy cans in the local businesses.

Along with VFW 1371 Auxiliary member Gary Marsh, poppy cans are located in the following businesses in Apalachin and Owego, N.Y.; the Blue Dolphin, Sweeney’s, Owego’s Parkview Hotel, the Community Shop, and The Owego Kitchen.

If you would like a poppy can in your business, contact Dorolyn Perry by email to doperry@peoplepc.com.

Perry, who also serves as the VFW’s National Home chairman, would like to inform all about the VFW National Home in Eaton Rapids, Michigan. The home is open to families of active-duty military personnel, veterans, and relatives of members. The National Home also has a help line at 1-800-313-4200 for veterans.

They may be able to assist with contacting organizations in their area to help veterans. The Veterans of Foreign Wars and their auxiliary members, as well as their communities, fund the VFW Poppy program and VFW National Home.

A salute all veterans this Veterans Day, both living and deceased.