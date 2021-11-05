Photos: Chamber holds ribbon cutting at Foundation

The Tioga County Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting ceremony on Oct. 23 at Foundation, a new business located at 167 Main St. in Owego. Pictured, from left, are Sally Yablonsky, director of operations at the Chamber, Foundation Owners Adriel Guy and Amber Lopez, and Art Poulton of Tri-Town Insurance, who also serves as a Tioga Chamber Executive Board Member. Foundation is a home, life, and style boutique. To learn more, call (607) 689-3039. Provided photo.

Guests attend a ribbon cutting and opening day ceremony at Foundation, a home, life, and style boutique located at 167 Main St. in Owego. To learn more, call (607) 689-3039. Provided photo.

