What’s Happening for the week of October 31, 2021

Do you have a drug problem? Narcotics Anonymous may be able to help. There will be an open meeting on Thursdays, at 6:30 p.m. at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, located at 117 Main St. in Owego.

OCTOBER to NOVEMBER 10

Haven of Rest Ministries at 62 North Ave., Owego, is collecting new items for operation Christmas Child Shoeboxes from now until Nov. 12. Call (607) 972-7625 for information or stop by.

American Legion Sunday Breakfast with weekly specials, 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., 263 Front St., Owego.

OCTOBER 31

This is the last day to sign up for Holiday Food Boxes at the Lounsberry Food Pantry for November and December. Call (607) 687-0442 between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. and leave a message.

Trunk or Treat, 5 to 7 p.m., Calvary’s Love Church, 84 Thorn Hollow Rd., Owego. There will be hot dogs, cocoa, music, and fun. The community is invited.

American Legion Sunday Breakfast with weekly specials, 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., 263 Front St., Owego.

Halloween Treat and Candy Check, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Croton Hose Company 3, 8 Talcott St. in the Village of Owego. The Owego Police Department will be available to check candy. Firemen will have cookies, cider, hot coffee and hot cocoa for guests.

NOVEMBER

Tech Program, Tuesdays in November, 2 p.m. to 3 p.m., Coburn Free Library, Main Street, Owego. Register at http://coburnfreelibrary.org/events/.

Storytime at Coburn Free Library, Wednesdays in November, 10:15 a.m., Main Street, Owego.

Chair Yoga for Older Adults meets every Wednesday morning from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Countryside Community Center, located at 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd. in Owego. Call (607) 687-4222, ext. 324 for more information.

Congregate Lunch served at the Countryside Community Center, Monday thru Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Suggested contribution of $4 for those aged 60 and older, and $6 for those under 60. Download the monthly menu at www.tiogaopp.org/nutrition.

NOVEMBER 2

Tioga County Health and Human Services Meeting, 8:30 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Information Technology and Communications Meeting, 9:30 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Administrative Services (County Clerk, Historian, Real Property, Veterans and Elections) Meeting, 10:30 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Economic Development, Planning, Tourism, and Agriculture Meeting, 1 p.m., Ronald E. Dougherty Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Public Safety, Probation, DWI and Coroner Meeting, 2:30 p.m., Ronald E. Dougherty Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Coburn Free Library Mystery Book Club, 1 p.m., Main Street, Owego.

Community Focus Group, 10 a.m. to noon, Candor EMS Building, 58 Main St., Candor. For more information, call Tioga Opportunities, Inc. at (607) 687-4222, ext. 324.

Community Focus Group, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., Waverly Village Hall, 32 Ithaca St., Waverly. For more information, call Tioga Opportunities, Inc. at (607) 687-4222, ext. 324.

NOVEMBER 3

Owego Elks Lodge Trivia Night, 7 p.m., Front Street, Owego. Light fare is available and beverages are available for purchase. Cost is $5 per person. First place team is awarded a prize worth $25.

Speedsville Cemetery Association Annual Meeting, 6 p.m., 262 Diamond Hill Rd., Berkshire.

Community Focus Group, 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., INSPIRE Community and Fitness Center, E. Tioga Street, Spencer. For more information, call Tioga Opportunities, Inc. at (607) 687-4222, ext. 324.

Shared Services Plan Meeting via zoom, noon. Visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85677746219?pwd=bnpqVnl2dFEyeDFieVpHeC9qQ3E1dz09 and put in Meeting ID 856 7774 6219, and Passcode 323118.

NOVEMBER 4

Community Focus Group, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. For more information, call Tioga Opportunities, Inc. at (607) 687-4222, ext. 324.

Tioga County Public Works and Capital Projects, 9 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Personnel, ADA and Right to Know 10:30 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Legislative (1st monthly Legislative Workshop) and Legislative Support Meeting, 1p.m., Ronald E. Dougherty Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Coburn Free Library STEAM Club, register at http://coburnfreelibrary.org/events/.

NOVEMBER 5

Community Focus Group, 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., Berkshire Community Hall, 11 Jewett Hill Rd., Berkshire. For more information, call Tioga Opportunities, Inc. at (607) 687-4222, ext. 324.

VFW Friday Night Dinner Special – twice baked meatloaf with party potatoes, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Main Street, Owego.

VFW Oldies with Rich Wilson, 7 to 10 p.m., Main Street, Owego.

NOVEMBER 5 and 6

Coburn Free Library Book Bonanza, Main Street, Owego.

NOVEMBER 6

Park Terrace Food Pantry from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Park Terrace United Methodist Church located at 30 Glann Rd. in Apalachin. Pull up at the entrance facing Route 434. They will come out to your car.

Vendor and Craft Fair, 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., Athens Wesleyan Church, 3903 Willawana Rd., Sayre, Pa.

Paint and Learn at Coburn Free Library, 1 p.m., Main Street, Owego. Register at http://coburnfreelibrary.org/events/.

VFW Casino Night, 7 p.m. to 11 p.m., Main Street, Owego. Cost is a $9 donation.

Sip and Shop, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., Newark Valley Fire Department Auxiliary, 7198 Rte. 38, Newark Valley. There will be a give away every 20 minutes.

NOVEMBER 7

American Legion Sunday Breakfast with weekly specials, 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., 263 Front St., Owego.

NOVEMBER 8

Newark Valley Central School District Board of Education Meeting, 5:30 p.m., District Office, 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.

NOVEMBER 9

Tioga County Legislature’s Eleventh Regular Meeting of 2021, noon, Edward D. Hubbard Auditorium of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

The 2022 Tioga County Legislative (tentative) Budget Hearing, 9:30 a.m., Edward D. Hubbard Auditorium, Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Finance, Legal and Safety Meeting, 10:30 a.m., Edward D. Hubbard Auditorium of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

NOVEMBER 11

Takeout dinners at the Elks continue into November with Minnesota Tater Tot Hot Dish served with coleslaw and apple crisp for dessert. Dinners can be picked up from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Owego Elks Lodge, 223 Front St., Owego. The cost is $12 cash or check. This event will be pre-order only with all orders due by Nov. 8. Call (607) 687-1039 or message the Owego Elks 1039 on Facebook to place your order.

NOVEMBER 12

VFW Friday Night Dinner Special – Chicken Parmesan with Spaghetti, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Main Street, Owego.

VFW Karaoke with Tommy D., 7 p.m. to 11 p.m., Main Street, Owego.

NOVEMBER 13

Free Community Breakfast Honoring our Veterans, doors open 8 a.m., breakfast is from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m., 8 Church St., Candor. Everyone is welcome.

Park Terrace Food Pantry from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Park Terrace United Methodist Church located at 30 Glann Rd. in Apalachin. Pull up at the entrance facing Route 434. They will come out to your car.

Owego’s Holiday Showcase, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., downtown Owego; Santa will be there (time TBD) and there will be music, street entertainment, and festive holiday shopping and dining.

Annual Turkey Party, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., Nichols American Legion Post 1624, 119 Dean St., Nichols, hosted by the Legion’s Sons and Auxiliary. A $6 donation includes a hot turkey sandwich and beverage, and there will be raffles, games of chance, and a pie table.

NOVEMBER 14

American Legion Sunday Breakfast with weekly specials, 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., 263 Front St., Owego.

Newark Valley United Church of Christ Community Art Show, noon, 32 S. Main St., Newark Valley. Students and adults interested in submitting artwork can email Cathy Young at cateworth@gmail.com.

NOVEMBER 16

Coburn Free Library Card Making Community Service Project, 6 p.m., Main Street, Owego. Register at http://coburnfreelibrary.org/events/.

LEGO Club, 6 p.m., Coburn Free Library, Main Street, Owego.

NOVEMBER 18

SVE Board of Education Business Meeting, 7 p.m., SVE Middle School, 1 Center St., Spencer.

Tioga County 2021 Legislative (2nd Legislative Workshop), 10 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

NOVEMBER 19

Takeout Fish Fry from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., Caroline Center Church, 719 Buffalo Rd., Brooktondale. Orders can start being placed at 3:30 p.m. by calling (607) 539-7545.

VFW Friday Night Dinner Special – Crack Chicken with Rice, 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Main Street, Owego.

NOVEMBER 20

Elks Lodge Monthly Community Social Ballroom Dance with Tim and Peggy Sayers, 4 to 8 p.m., Front Street, Owego. For more information, find the Owego Elks on Facebook or call (607) 687-1039.

Park Terrace Food Pantry from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Park Terrace United Methodist Church located at 30 Glann Rd. in Apalachin. Pull up at the entrance facing Route 434. They will come out to your car.

VFW Oldies with Rich Wilson, 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., Main Street, Owego.

NOVEMBER 21

American Legion Sunday Breakfast with weekly specials, 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., 263 Front St., Owego.

NOVEMBER 22

Newark Valley Central School District Board of Education Meeting, 5:30 p.m., District Office, 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.

NOVEMBER 27

Park Terrace Food Pantry from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Park Terrace United Methodist Church located at 30 Glann Rd. in Apalachin. Pull up at the entrance facing Route 434. They will come out to your car.

NOVEMBER 28

American Legion Sunday Breakfast with weekly specials, 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., 263 Front St., Owego.

DECEMBER 4

Park Terrace Food Pantry from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Park Terrace United Methodist Church located at 30 Glann Rd. in Apalachin. Pull up at the entrance facing Route 434. They will come out to your car.

DECEMBER 9

SVE Board of Education Business Meeting, 7 p.m., SVE Middle School, 1 Center St., Spencer.

DECEMBER 11

Park Terrace Food Pantry from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Park Terrace United Methodist Church located at 30 Glann Rd. in Apalachin. Pull up at the entrance facing Route 434. They will come out to your car.

DECEMBER 17

Takeout Fish Fry from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., Caroline Center Church, 719 Buffalo Rd., Brooktondale. Orders can start being placed at 3:30 p.m. by calling (607) 539-7545.

DECEMBER 18

Elks Lodge Monthly Community Social Ballroom Dance with Tim and Peggy Sayers, 4 to 8 p.m., Front Street, Owego. For more information, find the Owego Elks on Facebook or call 687-1039.

Park Terrace Food Pantry from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Park Terrace United Methodist Church located at 30 Glann Rd. in Apalachin. Pull up at the entrance facing Route 434. They will come out to your car.

JANUARY 13

SVE Board of Education Business Meeting, 7 p.m., SVE Middle School, 1 Center St., Spencer.

JANUARY 27

SVE Board of Education Workshop, 7 p.m., SVE Middle School, 1 Center St., Spencer.

FEBRUARY 17

SVE Board of Education Business Meeting, 7 p.m., SVE Middle School, 1 Center St., Spencer.

MARCH 10

SVE Board of Education Business Meeting, 7 p.m., SVE Middle School, 1 Center St., Spencer.

MARCH 24

SVE Board of Education Workshop, 7 p.m., SVE Middle School, 1 Center St., Spencer.

APRIL 7

SVE Board of Education Business Meeting, 7 p.m., SVE Middle School, 1 Center St., Spencer.