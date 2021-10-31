Tioga County COVID-19 Update for October 20, 2021 – October 26, 2021

Tioga County’s Public Health Department recently released the COVID-19 case breakdown in Tioga County, N.Y. from Oct. 20 to Oct. 26 as follows.

According to the department there were 168 new cases during this time frame, with 71 unvaccinated and 66 vaccinated; there were 25 children under 12 reported as having tested positive for COVID, and there were six individuals with an unknown vaccination status; there were five hospitalizations. Sadly, there were five deaths reported. There are 217 current active cases.

The health department noted that vaccination status is self-reported by the positive case or their parent or guardian during the case investigation. Several factors may affect one’s protection against COVID-19 including which vaccine they received, how long it has been since they were vaccinated, and what precautions they are taking to protect themselves from COVID-19.

The COVID-19 vaccine offers protection against severe illness and hospitalization, according to health officials, and they are encouraging eligible individuals to get vaccinated.

The COVID-19 Booster shot has been approved, and individuals who received the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine six months ago or more, and who are part of one of the following groups may now get their booster shot; 65 years and older; age 18 and older living in a long-term care setting; age 18 and older who have underlying medical conditions; and anyone 18 and older that works or lives in a high risk setting.

A booster shot is also recommended for anyone over 18 who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine two months ago or more, regardless if they are in one of the above groups. Eligible individuals may choose which vaccine they receive as a booster dose, according to health officials.

In a press release, the health department wrote, “All three of the COVID-19 vaccines continue to be highly effective in reducing risk of severe disease, hospitalization, and death. Vaccination remains the best way be protected and reduce the spread of the virus.”

To find a location to get your COVID-19 booster shot, visit www.vaccines.gov/ or contact your primary care provider.

Tioga County Public Health continues to encourage residents to stay home if they are sick, as there are many different contagious infections circulating around the community including COVID-19, RSV, Strep Throat, and more. They also encourage everyone 6-months and older to get their annual flu shot.

To find a COVID-19 testing location, visit https://get-tested-covid19.org/. You can find more information from Tioga County Public Health by visiting ph.tiogacountyny.gov or www.facebook.com/tiogacountypublichealth.