Benefit planned for local resident

A benefit for Marcy Fyock Cheeseman is scheduled from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 6, at the Southside Fire Station located at 3120 Waits Rd. in Owego, N.Y.

The benefit features a spaghetti supper, and the cost is $10 for adults and $5 for kids under age 12. Take-out dinners will be available. Several basket raffles are also planned.

Cheeseman, a Tioga County native and 1984 graduate of Owego Free Academy, was diagnosed with Chronic Lyme Disease just over four years ago.

Friends and family are coming together to raise funds for Marcy’s new treatment plan, and since out-of-pocket costs not covered by insurance are expected to create a financial burden.

The next chapter of Marcy’s treatment involves the installation of a PICC line that will aid in the absorption of various medications she needs. This procedure begins on Nov. 8 at the Stram Center for Integrated Medicine in Albany, N.Y., and where she has been a patient for some time.

A 30-plus year employee of the Coca Cola Company, Marcy’s job as a Mobile Initiative Manager requires her to be on the road, and dealing with Chronic Lyme disease while also maintaining a fast-paced job has been extremely challenging. Marcy said she is thankful for the support that the company has offered thus far.

Looking back in time, Marcy shared that she does not recall any contact with a tick, and is one of a large percentage of people who are unaware how they contracted the disease. In Marcy’s case, she did not experience the “bull’s-eye rash” that some people do. Many, like Marcy, live with multiple symptoms, and sometimes for years before being properly diagnosed with Lyme disease.

According to the Global Lyme Alliance, in the eastern U.S. the black-legged tick has been identified as a Lyme disease carrier. These ticks can also carry bacterial co-infections, such as Babesiosis, Ehrlichiosis, and Anaplasmosis. Lyme disease is the most common; however, co-infections can complicate an individual’s diagnosis and treatment.

Marcy explained that Lyme disease is often misunderstood and confused with other illnesses, and hence is misdiagnosed.

For Marcy, after testing at an area clinic with a Lyme Specialist, she got the green light to go. Marcy’s pain, however, continued to increase.

She exclaimed, “It became unbelievably unbearable.”

From chronic fatigue, including difficulty sleeping, to severe joint and muscle pain, cognitive dysfunction and vision issues, and then some days, Marcy explained, moving was nearly impossible.

It was at the Stram Center where she learned, and after a battery of new tests, that she tested positive for several co-infections.

“So many people are misdiagnosed when they might be suffering with Lyme disease,” Marcy remarked, and added that it’s important for individuals to be their own medical advocate and directly pose the question to doctors, “Could it be Lyme disease,” and “I want to be tested.”

Today, Marcy takes upwards of 40 pills daily. Her regimen includes antibiotics, anti-inflammatory supplements, probiotics and vitamins, just to name a few. All of this oral medication has taken a toll on her body, such as ill effects in her stomach and esophagus. She undergoes blood work and attends follow-up visits at the Stram Center often.

Marcy remarked, “I have to stay positive though for my family, and for my two children,” and added, “I do appreciate the community’s support.”

The family moved back to the Owego area after having lived on Long Island; she has a son and daughter attending OFA.

Marcy has also given back to the community. One example is a donation of tablet-style computers to area nursing homes via her job at Coca Cola. During the early COVID period, nursing home residents were able to keep in touch with family by utilizing the tablets.

Individuals who are unable to attend the benefit can consider making a monetary donation. A GoFundMe page has been established, along with an account at Tioga State Bank.

Event organizers are looking for basket raffle donations or items for the spaghetti supper. For updated information about the event, find the Marcy Fyock Cheeseman benefit on Facebook.

For additional questions, contact Chris Baumbach at (607) 624-9172.

To learn about Lyme disease, Marcy suggests lymedisease.org or globallymealliance.org.