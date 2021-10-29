Veterans Day 2021

Veterans Day this year coincides with other holidays, including Armistice Day and Remembrance Day celebrated in other countries, which mark the anniversary of the end of World War I.

Major hostilities were formally ended at the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month of 1918, when the Armistice with Germany went into effect. The United States previously observed Armistice Day. The U.S. holiday was renamed Veterans Day in 1954.

Owego and Tioga County always celebrates Veterans Day in earlier days at the Tioga County Veterans Memorial, and this year back to the Glenn A. Warner Memorial Hall in Post 1371 Veterans of Foreign Wars. The post is located on Main Street in Owego.

Ways to “Honor All Who Served” are underway. Owego Kiwanis Club’s fall cleanup occurs at Kiwanis Circle, the exit to Rt. 17C near McDonald’s. Most important they will place several hundred small flags in a “V” formation to honor veterans under the American and POW/MIA flags.

Supporters of the Buddy Poppy Program will find them again this year in cooperating local businesses. Post 1371 VFW Ladies Auxiliary Chairwoman Dorolyn Perry and member Gary Marsh distributed decorated jars in Apalachin to Sweeney’s Market and the Blue Dolphin, and in Owego to the Community Shop, Owego’s Parkview, and the Owego Kitchen. The red flower motivated WWI Veteran John McCrea to write “In Flanders Fields,” ending with, “We shall not sleep though poppies grow in Flanders Fields.”

Now it is up to YOU to take ownership of ideas suggested by the public so far: Thank You Veterans banners on both the north and south sides of the North Avenue Railroad Underpass, or a visible sign at the intersection of North Avenue and Erie Street and from other strategic locations coming in and out of Owego.

At 11-11-11 for two minutes – exact time of the WWI Armistice – sound the Fire Alarm atop Central Fire Station, and the sirens on fire trucks and emergency vehicles. Bells of Peace – Eleven times ring church bells at St. Paul’s Episcopal, Owego Methodist and First Baptist, and play chimes at St. Paul’s.

Patriotically decorate downtown Owego. Encourage Jim Mead to creatively decorate and park his vintage car on Lake Street by his Early Owego Antique Center. Let there be an abundance of American flags. Veterans Day is a day to honor our veterans. It is not a day of mourning, but a day of celebration and honor. Therefore, it is not a day of half-staff at the Tioga County Veterans Memorial.

Treat Veterans to a “Take Out Treat.” Recognize Veterans in a Letter to the Editor to the Owego Pennysaver – emphasize the value the veterans bring to the workplace and his/her community. Honor the families of those who serve and share their story with respect and sensitivity. Head over to a veterans home and help rake leaves.

Make Thank you Cards. Send thank you notes and cards to veterans in Riverview, Elderwood or Oxford Veterans Homes to show your appreciation. This is a great activity to get kids involved with at school or at home. Think of more to do.

Here’s an overview of the 11 a.m. service in Warner Hall. Bugle proclaiming the 11-11-18 Armistice and a Posting of the Colors by the Honor Guard of the Glenn A. Warner Post 1371, Veterans of Foreign Wars will be followed by the National Anthem, the Invocation, the Poem “In Flanders Fields” read by Lew Sauerbrey, a Welcome Home to veterans of Afghanistan and Iraq, and recognition of veterans of Vietnam, Korea and WWII. There will also be an acknowledgement of Purple Heart Recipients and Gold Star Mothers and Fathers and Families.

The Director of the Tioga County Veterans Service Agency, Michael F. Middaugh, will read the Honored Names of Deceased Tioga County Veterans from Memorial Day to now. He’ll also speak about the excellent services his agency provides to veterans and how things are being handled during the pandemic.

There will be a POW/MIA Missing Man Ceremony and Memorial, the importance of a Buddy Poppy will be explained by VFW Auxiliary’s Dorolyn Perry, the Tioga County Fallen Hero Book of Remembrance will be highlighted by Ryan Trenchard, a Kiwanis Circle American Flag Display by Lew Sauerbrey and an explanation of veteran memorabilia on display tables will be offered by the item’s owner.

This is the 34th Anniversary for the Tioga County Veterans Memorial, the 13th Anniversary of the Route 38 Vietnam Veterans Memorial Highway of Valor, and the 100th Anniversary for the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington.

At the conclusion of the Nov. 11 ceremony, the VFW Honor Guard will retire the Colors and Bugler Steve Palinosky will play live Taps.

Update your creative ideas with Post 1371 VFW Veterans/Memorial Day Chairman Jim Raftis by email to jraftis2@stny.rr.com.