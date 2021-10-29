Tioga State Bank hosts 2021 No Shave November Cure the Blue Virtual 5K for Prostate Cancer Screening Awareness

Tioga State Bank is raising community awareness for the importance of prostate cancer screening by presenting the 2021 No Shave November Cure the Blue Virtual 5K, open to all. Participants sign up online at RunSignUp.com and can run or walk 5k at their convenience between Nov. 5 and 7.

Bob Fisher, president and CEO of Tioga State Bank, stated, “For the fifth consecutive year, we are calling attention to the importance of men getting screened for prostate cancer. The Tioga State Bank / WBNG No Shave November Cure the Blue Virtual 5K is a fun and healthy way to raise money for this life-changing cause.”

Tioga State Bank will match all registration proceeds for up to the first 100 participants. All proceeds go to the Cure the Blue Foundation, a group started by retired members of the NFL’s Buffalo Bills football team to fund prostate cancer research. Prizes will be awarded throughout the race weekend, and the first 100 registrants receive a complimentary race t-shirt and swag bag.

Tioga State Bank, N.A. provides financial services to the Southern Tier of New York State and Northern Pennsylvania with 11 offices located in Broome, Tioga, Chemung and Tompkins counties. To learn more about Tioga State Bank, visit www.tiogabank.com or call 1-888-303-4872.