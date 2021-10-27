Tioga County Property Transactions

On Oct. 14, 2021, property located at 29 Levis Rd., Town of Barton, from Judith Moe to Melissa Cole for $115,000.

On Oct. 14, 2021, property located at 316 Newark Valley Maine Rd., Town of Newark Valley, from David Arnold to Deborah Ward for $90,000.

On Oct. 14, 2021, property located at 1419 Rte. 79, Town of Richford, from Dennis and Jackie Wright to Lillian Hoffmier for $20,000.

On Oct. 14, 2021, property located at 15 Hillside Dr., Town of Owego, form Christine Schweitzer to Bridget Dean for $135,000.

On Oct. 15, 2021, property located at 467 Walker Rd., Town of Owego, from Philip and Staci Gardner to Nancy Jacobsen for $25,000.

On Oct. 15, 2021, property located at 640 Forest Hill Rd., Town of Owego, from Mary O’Donnell to Briann David and Christine Schweitzer for $255,000.

On Oct. 15, 2021, property located at 11 Bridge St., Tioga, from Edward and Kelly Smith to Logan and Natashia Douglas for $149,000.

On Oct. 15, 2021, property located at 39 Elm St., Village of Newark Valley, from Jeanne Fix to PHH Mortgage Corporation for $70,600.77.

On Oct. 18, 2021, property located at 8984 St. Rte. 38, Town of Newark Valley, from Debra Seward to Ryan and Andrea Chronister for $199,000.

On Oct. 18, 2021, property located at 2 King Point Circle, Town of Owego, from Joseph and Bonnie Gable to Edward and Laura Ann Lapier for $415,000.

On Oct. 18, 2021, property located at Oak Hill Road, Town of Barton, from Marie Stevenson, Kristin and Janel Wise to Michael Hills for $120,000.

On Oct. 18, 2021, property located at 150 Barnes Hill Rd., Town of Berkshire, from Karl and Sara Spoonhower to Marissa and Shayne Spoonhower for $130,000.

On Oct. 18, 2021, property located at 365 Main St., Village of Owego, from Heinz and Monica Hoffmann to Jacob Gibson for $340,000.

On Oct. 19, 2021, property located at 470 Long Creek Rd., Town of Owego, from Christine Chilson to Nichole Gates and Aaron Taft for $138,000.

On Oct. 19, 2021, property located at 71 Wayside Lane, Town of Owego, form Michele Strickland to Timothy and Patricia Bowman for $99,000.

On Oct. 19, 2021, property located at 64 Spencer Ave., Village of Owego, form James Walley to Lori Tinkham for $96,500.

On Oct. 20, 2021, property located at 5 Beth Place, Town of Owego, from Robert and Mary Russell to Kendal Igo for $131,000.

On Oct. 21, 2021, property located at 9 Brooks St., Village of Newark Valley, from Michael and Deborah Reynolds to Village of Newark Valley for $129,000.