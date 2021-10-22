Fallen Officers honored and remembered

On Oct. 13, Owego Police Department members and their community partners gathered at the station on Talcott Street and then proceeded to Evergreen Cemetery in Owego to honor Fallen Police Officers Forrest Alan Hall and Officer Isaac Wiltsie, both were shot and killed in the line of duty; Hall was killed on Oct. 13, 1969, Wiltsie in July of 1869. Both are now resting eternally in Evergreen Cemetery in Owego.
The Oct. 13 ceremony fell on the anniversary date of Hall’s death. On his last watch, Officer Hall was actually off-duty and sitting in the police station when a call came in to check out an incident in the vicinity of Chestnut Street and North Avenue. Hall was shot and lost his life in the line of duty on Oct. 13, 1969. According to museum records, the date was exactly two years from the date that he joined the police force.
Pictured is a memorial in honor of Owego’s fallen Police Officers Forrest Alan Hall and Officer Isaac Wiltsie that was unveiled in October of 2019. The memorial is now permanently affixed to the station, located on Temple Street in Owego. (Photo by Wendy Post)
Officer Isaac Wiltsie, once in the role of Owego Police Chief, was shot and killed when he approached suspects in connection with several burglaries in the village. His last watch was July 17, 1869. He was 50 years old.
Pictured, on Wednesday, Owego Police Officer Andrew Pike, on the right, holds a memorial wreath as part of a remembrance ceremony in honor of Owego’s fallen Police Officers Forrest Alan Hall and Officer Isaac Wiltsie. Standing on the left is Officer Dominick DeMuth. (Photo by Wendy Post)
On Wednesday, department members gathered with fire police and other responders at the station in Owego, and then traveled in formation up to Hall’s resting place at Evergreen Cemetery.
Once there, Pastor Bobby Harris, from Haven of Rest Ministries, Inc. in Owego, led a ceremony of remembrance while police officers stood in formation, and were brought to attention during the solemn ceremony.
Pastor Bobby Harris, from Haven of Rest Ministries, Inc. arrives at the gravesite of Officer Forrest Alan Hall on Wednesday, and just prior to a remembrance service held at Evergreen Cemetery. Hall was shot and lost his life in the line of duty on Oct. 13, 1969. (Photo by Wendy Post)
Harris stated, during the memorial service, “We come here today to remember,” and added, “We came to not only honor their death, but the lives they lived. The police are our peacekeepers.”
Kathi Bailey, an area resident that dedicates her time to assist and support area police, was instrumental in coordinating a memorial for Officer Hall and Officer Wiltsie in October of 2019, a memorial that is displayed proudly today at the station on Temple Street.
Judith and Earl Hartman attend a gravesite remembrance service for Owego Police Officer Forrest Alan Hall on Wednesday. Hall was shot and lost his life in the line of duty on Oct. 13, 1969. (Photo by Wendy Post)
Preparing for Wednesday was no different, as Bailey worked with officers to prepare things for the ceremony.
Pastor Bobby Harris, from Haven of Rest Ministries, Inc. officiates a remembrance service at the gravesite of Owego Police Officer Forrest Alan Hall on Wednesday. Hall was shot and lost his life in the line of duty on Oct. 13, 1969. (Photo by Wendy Post)
Pastor Bobby Harris concluded things, stating of the remembrance service, “The day an officer places a badge on his chest they honor those that lost their lives.”
Police vehicles line up on Wednesday in Evergreen Cemetery in Owego, and nearby the gravesite for fallen Owego Police Officer Forrest Alan Hall, who lost his life in the line of duty on Oct. 13, 1969. (Photo by Wendy Post)
Owego Police Officers, Fire Police, and several Emergency Service personnel attend a remembrance service at the gravesite of Officer Forrest Alan Hall on Wednesday. Hall was shot and lost his life in the line of duty on Oct. 13, 1969. (Photo by Wendy Post)
John Hitchings looks on as Pastor Bobby Harris, from Haven of Rest Ministries, delivers remarks at the gravesite of Officer Isaac Wiltsie on Wednesday. Owego Police Officer Isaac Wiltsie was shot and killed when he approached suspects in connection with several burglaries in the village. His last watch was July 17, 1869. (Photo by Wendy Post)
Pictured is the decorated gravesite of Owego Police Officer Isaac Wiltsie, who was shot and killed in the line of duty on July 17, 1869. A remembrance service on Wednesday honored the fallen officer, who now rests in Evergreen Cemetery in Owego. (Photo by Wendy Post)
Kathi Bailey, an area resident that dedicates her time to assist and support area police, decorated the gravesites for Wednesday’s remembrance service, held in honor of Owego’s fallen Police Officers Forrest Alan Hall and Officer Isaac Wiltsie. The ceremony took place on Wednesday at Evergreen Cemetery. (Photo by Wendy Post)
Owego Police Officer Thomas Woodburn and Officer Mark Starzak clean up the gravestone of Officer Isaac Wiltsie back in 2019. Wiltsie was shot and killed when he approached suspects in connection with several burglaries in the village. His last watch was July 17, 1869. Photo credit: Kathi Bailey.
Here is a before an after photo from the cleaning of the gravestone of Isaac Wiltsie, who was killed in the line of duty on July 17, 1869. Photo credit: Kathi Bailey.
