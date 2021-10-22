Fallen Officers honored and remembered

On Oct. 13, Owego Police Department members and their community partners gathered at the station on Talcott Street and then proceeded to Evergreen Cemetery in Owego to honor Fallen Police Officers Forrest Alan Hall and Officer Isaac Wiltsie, both were shot and killed in the line of duty; Hall was killed on Oct. 13, 1969, Wiltsie in July of 1869. Both are now resting eternally in Evergreen Cemetery in Owego.

The Oct. 13 ceremony fell on the anniversary date of Hall’s death. On his last watch, Officer Hall was actually off-duty and sitting in the police station when a call came in to check out an incident in the vicinity of Chestnut Street and North Avenue. Hall was shot and lost his life in the line of duty on Oct. 13, 1969. According to museum records, the date was exactly two years from the date that he joined the police force.

Officer Isaac Wiltsie, once in the role of Owego Police Chief, was shot and killed when he approached suspects in connection with several burglaries in the village. His last watch was July 17, 1869. He was 50 years old.

On Wednesday, department members gathered with fire police and other responders at the station in Owego, and then traveled in formation up to Hall’s resting place at Evergreen Cemetery.

Once there, Pastor Bobby Harris, from Haven of Rest Ministries, Inc. in Owego, led a ceremony of remembrance while police officers stood in formation, and were brought to attention during the solemn ceremony.

Harris stated, during the memorial service, “We come here today to remember,” and added, “We came to not only honor their death, but the lives they lived. The police are our peacekeepers.”

Kathi Bailey, an area resident that dedicates her time to assist and support area police, was instrumental in coordinating a memorial for Officer Hall and Officer Wiltsie in October of 2019, a memorial that is displayed proudly today at the station on Temple Street.

Preparing for Wednesday was no different, as Bailey worked with officers to prepare things for the ceremony.

Pastor Bobby Harris concluded things, stating of the remembrance service, “The day an officer places a badge on his chest they honor those that lost their lives.”