Tioga County Property Transactions

On Oct. 4, 2021, property located at Cafferty Hill Rd., Town of Owego, from Forest Hollow Estates LLC to Joshua and Christie Lutton for $82,500.

On Oct. 4, 2021, property located at 5699 Day Hollow Rd., Town of Owego, from Thomas and Mary Geisenhof to Jeffrey Parkes for $22,000.

On Oct. 4, 2021, property located at 25 Azalea Dr., Town of Owego, from Timothy and Kathy-Anne Vanhine to Jeffrey and Wendy Wood for $401,700.

On Oct. 4, 2021, property located at Creamery Road, Town of Richford, from Brennan Fitzgibbons to Ryan Stella for $20,000.

On Oct. 4, 2021, property located at 575 Waverly St., Village of Waverly, from Amy Simenetti to Brian and Lanae Sklarkowski for $160,000.

On Oct. 5, 2021, property located at 3028 State Rte. 17C, Tioga, from Maurice Jump Jr. to Henry Cardamone for $53,500.

On Oct. 5, 2021, property located at 633 Allen Glenn Rd., Town of Owego, from Frederick and Christine Collins to Rick and Lynn Linkowski for $675,000.

On Oct. 6, 2021, property located at 41 Besemer Rd., Town of Barton, from Justin and Jaime Anderson to Erin Leavens for $360,000.

On Oct. 6, 2021, property located at 23 Miller Rd., Town of Newark Valley, from Mary Post Ind. and As Atty. in Fact and Steven Post By Atty. in Fact to Justin and Mya Post for $130,000.

On Oct. 6, 2021, property located at 42 Dewey Rd., Town of Candor, from Katherine and Stephen Haner to James Haner for $135,000.

On Oct. 7, 2021, property located at 535 Fairfield Rd., Town of Candor, from Robert and Darlene Howland to Ralph Kelsey for $115,000.

On Oct. 7, 2021, property located at Williams Road, Town of Candor, from Sean McGlynn to Donald and Mark Williams for $17,085.

On Oct. 7, 2021, property located at 36 Center St., Village of Spencer, from Robert and Theresa Blaasch Jr. to Keith Merrill for $112,900.

On Oct. 7, 2021, property located at 43-45 Temple St., Village of Owego, from Jacobson and Sumner Real Estate Holdings LLC to Tioga County Property Development Corp. for $120,000.

On Oct. 7, 2021, property located at 92-94 Liberty St., Village of Owego, from David and Kenneth Jacobson to Tioga County Property Development Corp. for $120,000.

On Oct. 7, 2021, property located at 37 Temple St., Village of Owego, from Kenneth Jacobson to Tioga County Property Development Corp. for $120,000.

On Oct. 8, 2021, property located at 23 Patricia Lane, Town of Spencer, from James Dowdall to Robert and Shellby Riley for $169,300.

On Oct. 8, 2021, property located at 18 Knauf Rd., Village of Owego, from Coral Snider and Brian Davis to Stephen Snyder and Erica Barney for $181,500.

On Oct. 8, 2021, property located at 19 Elm St., Village of Waverly, from First Grantor: Helen Crowning Shield to JTM Enterprises for $30,000.

On Oct. 8, 2021, property located at 20 Ross St., Village of Owego, from Mark Rhodes to Helen Rhodes for $82,000.

On Oct. 8, 2021, property located at 531 Honeypot Rd., Town of Candor, from Jean Dewey to Deanna Houck for $285,000.

On Oct. 8, 2021, property located at 165 Brummage Rd., Town of Richford, from Michael Hunt to David and Erika Amaro for $225,000.

On Oct. 8, 2021, property located at 78 S. Depot St., Village of Owego, from John and Jaime Mendelis to Joseph Yaman Jr. for $20,000.

On Oct. 8, 2021, property located at 751 Candor Rd., Town of Spencer, from Bruce and Ruth Hatch to Brenda Sackett and Darlene Rennells for $40,000.

On Oct. 8, 2021, property located at 1 Woodside Rd. W., Town of Owego, from Alfred Binder to Martin and Samantha LaRocca for $251,900.

On Oct. 8, 2021, property located at 1061 Frank Mead Rd., Town of Owego, from David and Bonita Hellmann to Earl and Elizabeth Comstock for $200,000.

On Oct. 12, 2021, property located 374 McFall Rd., Town of Owego, from Carol Potts to Elliott Selvey for $280,000.

On Oct. 12, 2021, property located at 210 Clinton Ave., Village of Waverly, from George Smith to Patrick Roach and Delphina Gramegna for $45,000.

On Oct. 12, 2021, property located at 475 Waverly St., Village of Waverly, from Jason and Michelle Burger to Amber Rogers for $90,000.

On Oct. 13, 2021, property located at 89 Spring St., Village of Waverly, from Chris and Martha Robinson to Tracie Shambo for $199,000.

On Oct. 13, 2021, property located at 22 N. Main St., Village of Spencer, from WDR Tompkins Street Corp. to Vee Ess LLC for $92,500.