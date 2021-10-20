Owego Police Department Report

The Owego Police Department has reported that during the week of Oct. 4, 2021 through Oct. 10, 2021 there were 92 calls for service, five traffic tickets issued, and the department responded to two motor vehicle accidents.

The police also reported the following arrests.

Jamie L. Beers, age 41 of Owego, N.Y., was arrested for Aggravated Unlicensed Operation in the Third Degree (Misdemeanor), and Uninspected Motor Vehicle (Violation) following a traffic stop. Beers was issued Appearance Tickets returnable to the Village of Owego Court.

Daniel P. Tanzini, age 34 of Endicott, N.Y., was arrested for Tampering with Physical Evidence (Felony), Criminal Possession of Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree (Misdemeanor), and Inadequate Plate Lamp (Violation) following a traffic stop. Tanzini was issued Appearance Tickets returnable to the Village of Owego Court.

Joyce L. Webb, age 50 of Poughkeepsie, N.Y., was arrested for Operating a Motor Vehicle with a Suspended Registration (Misdemeanor), following a traffic stop. Webb was issued an Appearance Ticket returnable to the Village of Owego Court.

Charles N. White, age 39 of Owego, N.Y., was arrested on an Arrest Warrant issued by Broome County Court. White was turned over to the Broome County Sheriff’s Office and taken into custody.

Michael K. Stone, age 25 of Owego, N.Y., was arrested on a Bench Warrant for Criminal Possession of Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree (Misdemeanor) and Possession of Hypodermic Instrument (Misdemeanor) issued by Village of Owego Court. Stone was arraigned in Tioga County Centralized Arraignment Court by Judge Lute, and then released on his own recognizance; however, Stone was held in Tioga County Jail due to a Fugitive from Justice Warrant from Pennsylvania.