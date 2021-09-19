Accessibility for all!

Accessibility for all!In true improvisational fashion, a ribbon is about to be cut at the Coburn Free Library on Thursday, and in celebration of he building’s handicap accessibility. Pictured, from left, are Sarah Darling and Elizabeth Morse, chamber board members; James Pritchard, vice president; Sally Yablonsky, Tioga Chamber interim president and CEO; Meredith Gallaro, executive director for the Coburn Free Library; Ellen Keough, board secretary; Linda Williams, board president; and David Woodburn, treasurer. (Photo by Wendy Post)

Posted By: By Wendy Post September 19, 2021

It has been a long time coming, according to Suzanne Legge, an Owego resident that once lived behind the Coburn Free Library and now resides at Long Meadows Apartments near the school complex. On Thursday afternoon, Legge was one of dozens that got to give the library’s new elevator a test run.

“This is great,” said Legge, adding, “I’ve advocated for this for years. I used to climb to the third floor to use the computers.”

The Coburn Free Library’s new elevator annex now allows patrons to visit all three floors of the library. Provided photo.

Now, Legge and others can access all three levels of the library to include the ground level, the second floor, and the third floor computer room thanks to an annex built on the rear of the building to install an elevator that offers access to all floors.

According to Meredith Gallaro, executive director of the Coburn Free Library, located at 275 Main St. in Owego, the historic building, built in 1910, has never been handicap accessible. 

Harlow Thole, third grade student at Apalachin Elementary School, reads a book written as part of the June B. Jones series in one of the new reading areas created as part of the annex and elevator project. (Photo by Wendy Post)

But a recent campaign changed all of that, and on Thursday the library hosted an open house event to introduce the annex and elevator, as well as other renovations like new flooring and windows, and a bright and sunny reading area, with space for children and adults to spend time with books.

It is hard to pinpoint when the efforts to make the library accessible to all began, but David Woodburn, who was instrumental in fundraising for the project, has been involved for five and a half years. The effort really began, however, decades ago. 

Woodburn pointed out that the project, in its entirety, cost about $950,000 with funds coming from patrons, members of the community, and from local foundations like the Hooker Foundation and others. When the Downtown Revitalization Initiative funding comes in, Woodburn added, the project is completely paid off.

Pictured is the Coburn Free Library on Main Street in Owego. Thanks to funding from patrons, members of the community, and from local foundations like the Hooker Foundation and others, and anticipated funding from the Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI), the library is now accessible to all. (Photo by Wendy Post)

“We will be debt free,” said Woodburn of the funds remaining for the project. “I can sleep better knowing I don’t have to raise any more money,” he added, with a grin.

For Thursday’s open house event, a ribbon was cut in front of the handicap entrance in the rear of the library, marking the end of what has been a decades long dream – one that is now a reality.

On the ground floor of the library on Thursday, free books were being given away. According to Mary Hopkins, who was working the give-away, she stated that the books are donated by the public, and available to the community.

Cutting a ribbon in front of the library’s handicap accessible entrance on Thursday, from left, are Sarah Darling and Elizabeth Morse, chamber board members; James Pritchard, vice president; Sally Yablonsky, Tioga Chamber interim president and CEO, Meredith Gallaro, executive director for the Coburn Free Library; Ellen Keough, board secretary; Linda Williams, board president; and David Woodburn, treasurer. (Photo by Wendy Post)

On the second level, patrons mingled a bit with guests attending the open house event, while Gallaro talked to members of the press about all that the library has to offer in Owego. 

In one of her interviews on Thursday, she stated, Andrew Coburn donated the Free Library as part of his estate, and emphasized that he never wanted it to cost anything. To this date, the library has remained open for use by patrons, and for the first time in history, the building is now accessible to all.

Library hours are Monday, Wednesday and Friday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Tuesday and Thursday, from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.; and on Saturday, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. 

To learn more about the Coburn Free Library, visit coburnfreelibrary.org.

Mary Hopkins tends to the ground floor area at the Coburn Free Library where the donated books are turned around and given to the community, with only the request of a freewill donation. (Photo by Wendy Post)

Meredith Gallaro, executive director of the Coburn Free Library, talks to members of the press about all that the library, located on Main Street in Owego, has to offer. The library celebrated their completed annex and elevator project. Although the project was near its completion in July, the library waited until this month to celebrate with an open house event. (Photo by Wendy Post)

A history of the Coburn Free Library was set up on the third floor of the building on Thursday for an open house event that celebrated the completion of the library’s handicap accessibility project, a dream that has been 20 to 25 years in the making. (Photo by Wendy Post)

A snapshot of the Coburn Free Library’s Elevator Annex project was on display during Thursday’s open house event. (Photo by Wendy Post)

