Accessibility for all!

It has been a long time coming, according to Suzanne Legge, an Owego resident that once lived behind the Coburn Free Library and now resides at Long Meadows Apartments near the school complex. On Thursday afternoon, Legge was one of dozens that got to give the library’s new elevator a test run.

“This is great,” said Legge, adding, “I’ve advocated for this for years. I used to climb to the third floor to use the computers.”

Now, Legge and others can access all three levels of the library to include the ground level, the second floor, and the third floor computer room thanks to an annex built on the rear of the building to install an elevator that offers access to all floors.

According to Meredith Gallaro, executive director of the Coburn Free Library, located at 275 Main St. in Owego, the historic building, built in 1910, has never been handicap accessible.

But a recent campaign changed all of that, and on Thursday the library hosted an open house event to introduce the annex and elevator, as well as other renovations like new flooring and windows, and a bright and sunny reading area, with space for children and adults to spend time with books.

It is hard to pinpoint when the efforts to make the library accessible to all began, but David Woodburn, who was instrumental in fundraising for the project, has been involved for five and a half years. The effort really began, however, decades ago.

Woodburn pointed out that the project, in its entirety, cost about $950,000 with funds coming from patrons, members of the community, and from local foundations like the Hooker Foundation and others. When the Downtown Revitalization Initiative funding comes in, Woodburn added, the project is completely paid off.

“We will be debt free,” said Woodburn of the funds remaining for the project. “I can sleep better knowing I don’t have to raise any more money,” he added, with a grin.

For Thursday’s open house event, a ribbon was cut in front of the handicap entrance in the rear of the library, marking the end of what has been a decades long dream – one that is now a reality.

On the ground floor of the library on Thursday, free books were being given away. According to Mary Hopkins, who was working the give-away, she stated that the books are donated by the public, and available to the community.

On the second level, patrons mingled a bit with guests attending the open house event, while Gallaro talked to members of the press about all that the library has to offer in Owego.

In one of her interviews on Thursday, she stated, Andrew Coburn donated the Free Library as part of his estate, and emphasized that he never wanted it to cost anything. To this date, the library has remained open for use by patrons, and for the first time in history, the building is now accessible to all.

Library hours are Monday, Wednesday and Friday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Tuesday and Thursday, from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.; and on Saturday, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

To learn more about the Coburn Free Library, visit coburnfreelibrary.org.