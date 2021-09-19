What’s Happening for the week of September 19, 2021

What’s Happening – send dated church, school, social or non-profit event information (50 words or less) to the Owego Pennysaver, Attention: Wendy Post, 181-183 Front St., Owego, N.Y. 13827, or e-mail wpost@owegopennysaver.com. Please send notices at least three weeks in advance of the event. Space available, your event will appear.

SEPTEMBER

Free Paint a Pen and Pencil Jar Take and Make Kits for the month of September. Call the Van Etten Library (607) 589-4435 ext. 3 to arrange a pick up time for your kit.

SEPTEMBER 8 to DECEMBER 15

Dance Lessons at the Owego Elks Lodge every Wednesday, 7 p.m., Front Street, Owego. The cost is $10 per person. Lessons will include East Coast Swing for four weeks, American Rumba for four weeks, Foxtrot for three weeks, and Cha-Cha to close out the year.

SEPTEMBER 21

Berkshire Free Library’s third Tuesday Monthly Board of Trustees Meeting, 7 p.m., Berkshire Free Library. Contact Fran at BFL@htva.net for more information.

SEPTEMBER 22

Sit and Stitch Club, 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., Van Etten Library. All ages and skill levels are welcome. Must bring a craft to work on, and masks and registration are required. Call (607) 589-4435 for more information.

SEPTEMBER 22 and 28

Simple Things You Can Do to be More Secure Online, Tuesday at 11 a.m. and Wednesday at 3 p.m. Visit tinyurl.com/GFJTC-class for more information.

SEPTEMBER 23

Free Community Dinner, 5 p.m., First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Takeout only.

SVE Board of Education Workshop, 7 p.m., SVE Middle School, 1 Center St., Spencer.

Tioga County 2nd Legislative Workshop, 10 a.m., Edward D. Hubbard Auditorium of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

SEPTEMBER 24

Rummage Sale, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 117 Main St., Owego. Freewill donation.

SEPTEMBER 25

4th Annual “CARRIE-ON” Breast Cancer Fundraiser, 12 to 6 p.m., Vestal Elks Lodge, 2071 Vestal Pkwy. There will be raffle baskets, 50/50 tickets, live music, and a chicken dinner. Cash donations can be made payable to CARRIE-ON Breast Cancer Foundation Inc., 715 Wilson Creek Rd., Berkshire, N.Y. 34609. For questions, call Cindy at (727) 457-5608.

Park Terrace Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin. Pull up at the entrance facing Route 434. They will come out to your car.

“For Them” 5K RUCK March, Band Bash and BBQ, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sign in at 9 a.m., Ruck 10 a.m., Hickories Park, Owego. The event will raise awareness about Veterans Suicide and honor the memory of those who have been lost to the “War Within”. Registration for this event is required. For more information or to register, call (607) 687-8228 or email to veterans@tiogacountyny.com.

SEPTEMBER 30

Free Community Dinner, 5 p.m., First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Takeout only.

Fact or False? How Can We Know if What We Read Online is True, 3 p.m. Visit tinyurl.com/GFJTC-class for details.

OCTOBER 2

Oktoberfest, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., Most Holy Rosary Church, Route 26, Maine. The event will include a super raffle, food; bake sale and basket raffle, live entertainment. Drawing for super raffle at 7 p.m.

Tioga County Cornhole for Catholic Charities Tompkins / Tioga, registration is at noon and the event begins at 1 p.m. at Kirby Park in Nichols. The cost is $40 a team. To pre-register, call Rob (607) 953-9128. To donate, call Cabriella (607) 239-2515.

Park Terrace Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin. Pull up at the entrance facing Route 434. They will come out to your car.

OCTOBER 5

Tioga County Health and Human Services meeting, 8:30 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Information Technology and Communications meeting, 9:30 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Administrative Services (County Clerk, Historian, Real Property, Veterans and Elections) meeting, 10:30 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Economic Development, Planning, Tourism, and Agriculture meeting, 1 p.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Public Safety, Probation, DWI and Coroner meeting, 2:30 p.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

OCTOBER 7

Tioga County Public Works and Capital Projects meeting, 9 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Personnel, ADA and Right to Know meeting, 10:30 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Legislative (1st monthly Tioga County Legislative Workshop) and Legislative Support meeting, 1 p.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

OCTOBER 9

Apalachin Highway Fall Cleanup, 9 a.m., meets at BEAM Electronics, Route 434, Apalachin. Bring work gloves and dress for the weather. For more information, call Lion Paul Huonker at 625-2727.

Park Terrace Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin. Pull up at the entrance facing Route 434. They will come out to your car.

OCTOBER 9 and 10

30th Catatonk Valley Carving Show, Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Candor Fire Station, Candor. Free admission. Masks required for those not vaccinated against COVID-19 as required by CDC.

OCTOBER 12

Newark Valley Central School District Board of Education Meeting, 5:30 p.m., District Office, 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.

The Tenth Regular Meeting of 2021 will be held at noon at the Edward D. Hubbard Auditorium of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Finance, Legal and Safety meeting, 10:30 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

OCTOBER 16

Owego Rotary Club Centennial Celebration Gala – 20’s Then and Now, 5 to 9 p.m., Terra Cotta Conference Center, Route 17C, Owego.

Take-Out Fish Fry, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., Caroline Center Church, 719 Buffalo Rd., Brooktondale. Orders can start being placed at 3:30 p.m. by calling 539-7545.

Park Terrace Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin. Pull up at the entrance facing Route 434. They will come out to your car.

OCTOBER 14

SVE Board of Education Business Meeting, 7 p.m., SVE Middle School, 1 Center St., Spencer.

OCTOBER 16

Elks Lodge Monthly Community Social Ballroom Dance with Tim and Peggy Sayers, 4 to 8 p.m., Front Street, Owego. For more information, find the Owego Elks on Facebook or call 687-1039.

OCTOBER 21

Tioga County Legislative (2nd Legislative Workshop), 10 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

OCTOBER 23

Canceled: The Little Meadows United Methodist Church Craft Fair, that was planned at the Little Meadows Fire Company Hall in Little Meadows, Pa., has been canceled.

Park Terrace Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin. Pull up at the entrance facing Route 434. They will come out to your car.

OCTOBER 25

Newark Valley Central School District Board of Education Meeting, 5:30 p.m., District Office, 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.

OCTOBER 28

SVE Board of Education Workshop, 7 p.m., SVE Middle School, 1 Center St., Spencer.

OCTOBER 30

Park Terrace Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin. Pull up at the entrance facing Route 434. They will come out to your car.

NOVEMBER 6

Park Terrace Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin. Pull up at the entrance facing Route 434. They will come out to your car.

NOVEMBER 8

Newark Valley Central School District Board of Education Meeting, 5:30 p.m., District Office, 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.

NOVEMBER 13

Park Terrace Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin. Pull up at the entrance facing Route 434. They will come out to your car.

NOVEMBER 18

SVE Board of Education Business Meeting, 7 p.m., SVE Middle School, 1 Center St., Spencer.

NOVEMBER 19

Take-Out Fish Fry, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., Caroline Center Church, 719 Buffalo Rd., Brooktondale. Orders can start being placed at 3:30 p.m. by calling 539-7545.

NOVEMBER 20

Elks Lodge Monthly Community Social Ballroom Dance with Tim and Peggy Sayers, 4 to 8 p.m., Front Street, Owego. For more information, find the Owego Elks on Facebook or call 687-1039.

Park Terrace Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin. Pull up at the entrance facing Route 434. They will come out to your car.

NOVEMBER 22

Newark Valley Central School District Board of Education Meeting, 5:30 p.m., District Office, 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.

NOVEMBER 27

Park Terrace Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin. Pull up at the entrance facing Route 434. They will come out to your car.

DECEMBER 4

Park Terrace Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin. Pull up at the entrance facing Route 434. They will come out to your car.

DECEMBER 9

SVE Board of Education Business Meeting, 7 p.m., SVE Middle School, 1 Center St., Spencer.

DECEMBER 11

Park Terrace Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin. Pull up at the entrance facing Route 434. They will come out to your car.

DECEMBER 17

Take-Out Fish Fry, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., Caroline Center Church, 719 Buffalo Rd., Brooktondale. Orders can start being placed at 3:30 p.m. by calling 539-7545.

DECEMBER 18

Elks Lodge Monthly Community Social Ballroom Dance with Tim and Peggy Sayers, 4 to 8 p.m., Front Street, Owego. For more information, find the Owego Elks on Facebook or call 687-1039.

Park Terrace Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin. Pull up at the entrance facing Route 434. They will come out to your car.

JANUARY 13

SVE Board of Education Business Meeting, 7 p.m., SVE Middle School, 1 Center St., Spencer.

JANUARY 27

SVE Board of Education Workshop, 7 p.m., SVE Middle School, 1 Center St., Spencer.

FEBRUARY 17

SVE Board of Education Business Meeting, 7 p.m., SVE Middle School, 1 Center St., Spencer.

MARCH 10

SVE Board of Education Business Meeting, 7 p.m., SVE Middle School, 1 Center St., Spencer.

MARCH 24

SVE Board of Education Workshop, 7 p.m., SVE Middle School, 1 Center St., Spencer.

APRIL 7

SVE Board of Education Business Meeting, 7 p.m., SVE Middle School, 1 Center St., Spencer.